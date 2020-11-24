Saturday
Edgerton 37, Pettisville 32
EDGERTON – Edgerton were able to score the final five points in the last minute of the game to pick up a 37-32 home win over Pettisville in girls hoops action on Saturday.
Eight players scored in the win for Edgerton, with Brianna Wickerham leading the way with eight markers. Rylei Moreno added seven points.
Alli King paced Pettisville (0-1) with nine points. Ellie Grieser added eight points.
PETTISVILLE (32) – Grieser 8, Hartzler 5, Klopfenstein 3, Grimm 1, Plank 0, King 9, Strauss 0, Crawford 6. Totals 11-8-32.
EDGERTON (37) – Wickerham 8, Ritter 1, Smith 5, Cape 0, A. Schroeder 4, Stark 0, Herman 4, G, Schroeder 2, Fort 5, Moreno 7. Totals 12-10-37.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – Grieser, Hartzler. Edgerton – Wickerham 2, Moreno.
Pettisville 6 10 12 4 – 32
Edgerton 9 10 5 13 – 37
Delta 59, Edon 17
DELTA — Braelyn Wymer scored half of her 16 points in the opening period, one which Delta took a commanding 17-2 lead, as the Panthers finished a 2-0 weekend with a 59-17 win over invading Edon.
Reagan Rouleau added 14 points for the Lady Panthers.
Kerrin Towers led Edon (0-1) with four points.
EDON (17) – Towers 4, Mitchell 2, Bignell 3, Hickman 2, Kiess 2, As. Kaylor 2, Al. Kaylor 2. Totals 8-0-17.
DELTA (59) – Rouleau 14, Bra. Wymer 16, Weber 2, Green 7, Bro. Wymer 5, Haas 2, Munger 4, Burres 2, Smith 3. Totals 24-3-59.
Three-point goals: Edon – Bignell. Delta – Rouleau 2, Bra. Wymer 2, Green.
Edon 2 0 9 6 – 17
Delta 17 22 15 5 – 59
Archbold 36,
Springfield 33
ARCHBOLD – In a tight battle most of the way, Archbold nabbed a tough win to start the season against Springfield, 36-33.
Addi Ziegler led Archbold (1-0) with 12 points in the win. Harley Phillips added 10.
Kendall and Kimora Carruthers each had 11 points for Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD (33) – Hodges 2, Ke. Carruthers 11, Green 7, Rose 2, Carruthers 11. Totals 12-4-33.
ARCHBOLD (36) – Sauder 6, Garrow 3, Ziegler 12, Phillips 10, Moyer 5. Totals 11-12-36.
Three-point goals: Springfield – Ki. Carruthers 2, Ken. Carruthers. Archbold 0 Ziegler, Phillips. Rebounds: Springfield 29 (Green 11), Archbold 22 (Sauder, Moyer 6). Turnovers: Springfield 15, Archbold 13.
Springfield 4 17 5 7 – 33
Archbold 12 6 9 9 – 36
Lima Shawnee 63,
Fort Jennings 33
FT. JENNINGS — Fort Jennings fell to 0-2 on the season as the Musketeers dropped a 63-33 decision to Lima Shawnee.
Shawnee led 26-16 at the half, then outscored Ft. Jennings 34-10 in the third period to pull away.
Jesse Foust led the Musketeers with 12 points.
Grace Freiberger led Shawnee with 25 points.
LIMA SHAWNEE (63) – Freiberger 25, Best 15, Pearson 8, Skinner 5, Stahler 5, Smith 5. Totals 25-7-63.
FT. JENNINGS (33) – Foust 12, Fitzpatrick 7, Dickman 6, Von Sossan 4. Totals 11-5-33.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee – Freiberger 3, Best, Skinner, Stahler. Ft. Jennings – Foust 2.
Lima Shawnee 14 12 34 3 – 63
Ft. Jennings 0 16 10 7 – 33
Lincolnview 43,
Continental 19
CONTINENTAL – Continental was outscored 25-4 in the final two quarters, dropping a 43-19 contest to Lincolnview.
Maddie Burke and Bryn Tegankamp paced Continental with seven points each while Kendall Bollenbacher pumped in 18 points to lead the Lancers.
LINCOLNVIEW (43) – Bollenbacher 18, Looser 9, King 5, Jackman 4, Beair 3, Renner 2, Sellers 2. Totals 15-11-43.
CONTINENTAL (19) – Burke 7, Tegankamp 7, Potts 5.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview – Bollenbacher 2. Continental – Tegankamp 2.
Lincolnview 16 2 16 9 – 43
Continental 11 4 2 2 – 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 48,
Spencerville 39
SPENCERVILLE – Ottawa-Glandorf overcame another slow start to improve to 2-0 with a 48-39 win at Spencerville.
After spotting the hosts a 5-0 lead, the Lady Titans tallied the final six points of the opening frame to take a 6-5 lead. O-G extended the lead 21-14 at the half and 36-19 after three periods.
Kelsey Erford led Ottawa-Glandorf with 19 points and nine rebounds. Erin Kaufman added nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
O-G 6 15 15 12 — 48
Spencerville 5 9 5 20 — 39
Late Friday
Bryan 57, Lake 41
BRYAN — Bryan took a 14-2 lead early and held off Lake the rest of the game, getting a 57-41 decision to start the season.
Shallyn Miley led Bryan with 14 points in the win – 10 in the first half. McKendry Semer took over from there with 11 points – nine coming in the second half.
LAKE (41) – Ayers 4, Delventhal 0, St. John 9, Gladieux 0, Enright 2, Robinson 23, Staczek 1, Rymens 2. Totals 13-10-41.
BRYAN (57) – D. Taylor 8, Thiel 0, Semer 11, Miley 14, Zimmerman 9, B. Taylor 0, Lamberson 6, Arnold 3, Long 6. Totals 20-14-57.
Three-point goals: Lake – Robinson 5. Bryan – Zimmerman 2, Arnold.
Lake 2 15 12 12 — 41
Bryan 14 10 17 16 — 57
Fostoria 52, Continental 35
FOSTORIA – Continental trailed by two points at the half, but were outscored 14-6 in the third quarter and never got back in the game as the Pirates fell to Fostoria, 52-35.
Maddie Burke led Continental with 17 points.
CONTINENTAL (35) – Potts 2, Burke 17, Trenkamp 7, Scott 7, Logan 2. Totals 13-8-35.
FOSTORIA (52) – Mauer 29, Overton 9, Johnson 10, Brose 2, Castro 2. Totals 23-6-52.
Three-point goals: Continental – Scott.
Continental 8 11 6 10 – 35
Fostoria 8 13 14 17 – 53
St. Marys 71,
Fort Jennings 21
FT JENNINGS – St. Marys jumped out to a 24-5 lead after one quarter and rolled past Fort Jennings, 71-21.
Jesse Foust led the Musketeers with 12 points in the loss.
ST. MARYS (71) – Dieringer 21, Menker 11, Ruane 11, Tennant 10, Hesse 5, Rable 5, McGlothen 4, Birt 3, Felver 1. Totals 27-8-71.
FT. JENNINGS (21) – Foust 12, Dickman 4, Jacomet 3, Fitzpatrick 2. Totals 6-7-21.
Three-point goals: St. Marys – Menker 3, Dieringer 2, Tennant 2, Ruane, Birt. Ft. Jennings – Foust.
St. Marys 24 18 16 13 — 71
Ft. Jennings 5 6 7 3 — 21
