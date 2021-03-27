DELTA – After 11 successful seasons, Delta girls basketball coach Ryan Ripke has stepped down as coach of the Panthers.
Ripke, who took over after Derek Friess in 2010, brought a level to success unmatched in Delta girls basketball. Ripke finished with a 182-82 record, the winningest coach in Delta girls basketball history. Along the way, Ripke won eight sectional titles and two district titles, coached six 1,000 point scorers, six All-Ohio performers and five players who would continue to play basketball in college.
“I was privileged to coach many talented basketball players,” said Ripke. “A few of them achieved great individual accomplishments, but there were many others who contributed just as much to our success but didn’t get the recognition as the others. These 11 years were definitely a team effort and everything we did was ‘as one’.”
Ripke’s second district title came this past season when the Panthers knocked off Elmwood. In what ended up being his final game, Ripke’s team fell to eventual state semifinalist Ottawa-Glandorf in a regional semifinal at Defiance.
“I want to thank the Delta administration, community, and parents for all their support,” added Ripke. “In my opinion, I had the best coaching job at Delta because of the hard-working and selfless groups of young women that I had the privilege of coaching. So, I have to thank all those girls for buying in to our philosophy, and it is because of them, I coached for so long. I also want to thank the assistants who supported me and helped us succeed: Larry Bruce, Kelsey Girlie, Jon Mignin, Nate Ruple and Ron Rouleau.”
Delta finished the 2020-21 season at 17-7.
