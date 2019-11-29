While returning three valuable letterwinners to the court, the 2019-20 version of the Tinora Rams is going to rely heavily upon a youth movement after graduating some main players from last season’s effort.
The Rams went through some hills and valleys on their trip through last season’s schedule, finishing 9-13 through the regular season while landing in a fourth-place tie at 3-4 in the Green Meadows Conference. All the hustle and bustle of the regular season was followed up by a tournament heartbreaker in the opening round of sectional play via a 33-32 barnburner loss to Fairview on the hardwood of Miller City High School.
While Tinora head coach Paul Wayne expects this year’s outcome to produce better results, his next round of action will come with the challenge of replacing a leading scorer, leading rebounder and other assets from four seniors claimed by graduation.
Notable losses include second team GMC and honorable mention District 7 honoree Tye Norden, who led the Rams with 9.3 points per game while crashing the glass for three boards to boot. Meanwhile, wingman Isaiah Colon (6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and forward Landon Rinkel (4.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg) took with them some scoring and rebounding prowess, while the loss of point guard Brady Bumb (2.1 ppg, 3.0 apg) left a hole to fill as well.
While there is no shortage of Rams stepping up to make things happen this season, having just one senior out of just three returning letterwinners on a squad lacking basketball height will also be an obstacle facing the longtime northwest Ohio roundball guru as he shapes up his team for another rigorous ride.
“We have a lot of youth with only one senior and a lack of height,” said Wayne, who has amassed 522 wins in 39 total years of coaching around the area. “But they are learning every day and are very coachable. The new faces are blending into a strong team concept on offense and defense.”
Tinora’s lone senior is a good one to have, as 6-1 returning wingman Evan Willitzer stepped up for 7.4 points and three boards per bash in his first varsity season to earn second team GMC status. In addition, the Rams’ point guard issue could easily be solved by 5-10 junior Marcus Grube, who brings back the most experience on the team with two letters.
Grube showed much promise as a sophomore, turning in 5.7 points while dishing out a pair of gives each time he took the floor.
Sophomore Nolan Schafer is also expected to provide an added spark this season after the 5-10 forward was good for 3.5 points per game in his varsity debut. With aggressiveness depended on to make up for a lack of height, Schafer could be a big contributor in that department after muscling up for a pair of rebounds per night on the final stat sheet.
Tinora will need to control the tempo to keep the odds in its favor, which is something Wayne believes is entirely possible.
Fielding a roster full of defensive dynamos, the Tinora mentor is also expecting to benefit from many Rams capable of playing in control on the offensive end.
“We are very strong with ball handling and we will develop into a very strong defensive team,” said Wayne. “We have very good team camaraderie which will translate into excellent team play.”
The Rams’ height issue will be shored up somewhat by the introduction of 6-5 junior newcomer Jacob Bailey in the post, with 6-1 classmate Evan Flory manning the wing. Two other juniors – Max Grube (5-9) and Jacob Cramer (6-0) – are also tabbed as potential difference makers at the wing and in the post, respectively.
Rounding out the list of first-year varsity additions expected to have an immediate impact on this season’s effort are sophomores Eric Bohn (6-1) in the post and Lance Rinkel (5-7) at guard.
Following a formidable non-league stretch to ride out the calendar year, the Rams will hope to be fully prepared for league play to begin on Jan. 2, with defending GMC co-champion and perennial plank-pounder Wayne Trace making the trip down Domersville Road to start the shake-up.
“We are excited and ready to compete,” said Wayne. “Antwerp, Wayne Trace and Fairview are the favorites in a strong and well-balanced GMC.”
