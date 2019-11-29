HAVILAND — After recording 21 victories last season and winning the Green Meadows Conference, the Wayne Trace Raiders enter the 2019-2020 campaign with question marks but also with a guarded optimism.
The cupboard is far from bare for Wayne Trace with the return of its leading scorer in Claire Sinn and senior point guard Miriam Sinn.
However, question marks also abound after the graduation of forwards Kaylee Shepherd and Sadie Sinn from last year’s squad.
Gone are Shepherd and Sadie Sinn, who combined to average 15.4 points and 8.3 rebounds last season while adding 79 assists and 77 steals.
But, the biggest loss comes not only in the numbers they recorded but the heart, determination and effort they put forth. Despite being outsized most nights in the paint, the duo combined to be a force defensively for Wayne Trace.
“We definitely have some big shoes to fill in those areas,” noted Raider head coach Bethany DeJarnett. “What those two did for us didn’t always show up in the box score but they were a big part of our success.”
Wayne Trace does bring back three starters from last year’s team in Claire Sinn, Miriam Sinn and junior guard Katrina Stoller.
Claire Sinn is the squad’s leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game a season ago while dishing out 63 assists and posting 80 steals.
Miriam Sinn returns after a season that saw her post six points and four boards a night for the red, white and blue along with putting up a team high 90 assists and 100 steals.
Katrina Stoller comes back off of a year where she scored 7.6 points a night and pulled down 3.5 rebounds per game. The junior guard recorded 22 assists and 47 steals as well as a sophomore.
One other returning letter winner is sophomore guard Rachel Stoller, who added 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds a contest.
DeJarnett, who enters her seventh season with an overall record of 109-37, says that she expects this year’s squad to improve from start to finish.
“The girls are working hard and we want to get better throughout the season,” noted the Lady Raider mentor. “The girls all get along and they work well together so that is a big plus for us.”
The Raider head coach will be counting on some underclassmen to step up the varsity level this season.
Junior guard Katie Stoller, junior guard Kenadie Daeger and freshman forward Gracie Shepherd all will be asked to step up their level of play in 2019-2020.
“Raising their level of play to the varsity level will be a big key for us,” continued DeJarnett. “It is going to take time but I have full confidence that the girls will make the adjustments and raise their skill levels. We have experience back in some of the girls and they will be counted on to provide leadership for us.”
DeJarnett is looking forward to seeing how her squad develops in 2019-2020.
“The girls know what is expected of them,” commented the Raider mentor. “We want to get better each day and the girls are working hard to do that. Developing that chemistry is going to be a key for us.”
In the league, DeJarnett feels the league race is wide open with several teams challenging for the conference crown.
“I think the league race will be very interesting,” concluded the Wayne Trace head coach. “There are several teams that will be improved from last year. To have success, you will have to come ready to play every night in the conference schedule.”
