Following a 3-20 season two campaigns ago and a 4-11 start to the 2018-19 campaign under first-year coach Dan Seiler, Wauseon finally put it all together at the season’s midway point.
The youthful Indians then ripped off eight consecutive wins, including a 12-point win over Clyde to claim a sectional title, before ultimately bowing out against eventual state champion Toledo Rogers and capping the year at 12-12 (4-3 NWOAL).
With just one letterwinner departing from that campaign, Seiler’s Indians will be looking for more in 2019-20 and they very well may get it.
A whopping 11 letterwinners return from last season’s roster, including the program’s three top scorers.
5-9 Marisa Seiler led the team with 14 points per contest a season ago as a freshmen, nabbing a first team spot in the all-NWOAL field. 5-9 senior Sydney Zirkle paced the Indians a season ago with 7.2 rebounds a game while also hitting double figures with 12.5 points a night, garnering a second team all-NWOAL nod.
Senior guard Sam Aeschliman (9.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, honorable mention all-NWOAL) also returns, along with junior Chelsie Raabe (G/F, 2.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and sophomore Autumn Pelok (2.5 ppg, 3 rpg).
With senior leadership in veterans Mercedez Osley, Delanie Roush, Amanda Wendt and Eliana Barajas backing up the standout starters, things are set up for a big run from the Red and White.
“We are looking to pick up where we left off last season and continue to build,” said Seiler. “We have experience coming back and we’re looking to become consistent each and every game.”
Seiler cited Bryan, Delta and Archbold as top contenders for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship.
