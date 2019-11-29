WAUSEON — Another solid season of Wauseon basketball came to an early stop last year when the Indians fell in the sectional tournament, ending the season at 18-5.
Now, coach Chad Burt will miss six seniors off very successful teams.
“We graduated six seniors that made significant contributions on the court,” admitted Burt. “More importantly, they were leaders in the locker room. This will not be easy to replace.”
Leading the way this year will be seniors Sean Brock (9 ppg, 6 rpg) and Noah Tester (5.5 ppg, 2 rpg).
“We have a group that is very hard working and athletic overall,” said Burt. “They are eager to follow up on the success from the previous years and have been really competing hard in practice.”
That step up will be made especially necessary after the loss of a combined 33 points per game between NWOAL Player of the Year Levi Seiler and all-NWOAL first-teamer Trent Armstrong at point guard.
“Team ball handling will be a point of emphasis and a major concern,” added Burt. “We will need to continue to develop our perimeter skills to be successful offensively. Rebounding at both ends is a major concern as well as we lack overall height.”
Wauseon’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion a year ago in the sectional finals as the Indians coughed up a lead and fell to eventual district runner-up Van Wert by four points.
The team does bring back juniors Connar Penrod, Isaac Wilson and Tyson Britsch, as well as sophomore Jonas Tester, the four of whom played major roles in the football program’s NWOAL runner-up finish and two-game playoff foray.
The Indians could see as many as nine new players coming up to the varsity level from the lower levels this season.
“We have a lot of new faces in new roles,” said Burt. “We have won 18 games or more eight years in a row and have a group of kids that are eager to compete and establish themselves at the varsity level.
“However, we are very inexperienced as a whole,” continued the Wauseon coach. “They are a very coachable group and will continue to grow and develop as the season progresses.”
With the young group, Burt has his team in the middle of the pack in the NWOAL. He has Archbold, Evergreen and Bryan as the top three teams in the league.
“Overall, the league will be as balanced and competitive as it has been in a long time with a number of teams capable of winning the league title,” closed Burt. “Archbold has tremendous athletes and tradition. Bryan and Evergreen return arguably the top talent in the league. Swanton has outstanding talent and have kids that will compete. Liberty Center is very athletic. With the great coaches in the league, this should be a fun year in the league. Teams will have to be ready night in and night out in the league to make a run at the title.”
