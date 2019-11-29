SWANTON — Now in his third season, coach Joel Visser has some work to do with the loss of the top three leading scorers from a team that finished 11-13 overall and 4-3 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
Randy Slink (12 points), Jared Wilson (12 points) and Hunter Mix (9.2 points) were part of a group of five players who graduated.
“We will need to find leadership and find chemisrty among a young team,” Visser said of the upcoming season.
The team does have a building block with junior Andrew Thornton, who tallied eight points and five rebounds a game last year. Josh Vance (six ppg, two apg) and Justyn Bartlett (two ppg) return experience as well.
The team will be junior-heavy with five players coming up off the junior varsity team from last season.
Visser listed team defense and depth and strengths for the season. He is hoping his team starts to play together by the end of the year.
“We have quality young talent that needs to learn roles,” said Visser. “We need to learn how to play together.”
The Bulldogs also looking to build off the winning season in the league.
“Our goal is to win the NWOAL and win a sectional,” mentioned Visser.
