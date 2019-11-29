STRYKER — Following a 17-7 season a year ago that saw Stryker earn a share of the Buckeye Border Conference title, the Panthers are looking to build on that this season.
For third-year head coach Tyler Woolace (32-15) that begins with the tough task of replacing a large and talented senior class lost to graduation that went all the way to the district semifinals before bowing out.
In all, Stryker lost eight key pieces including: Chase Glock (three letters, 16 ppg, 11 rpg, C), Logan Boetz (two letters, 12 ppg, 3 apg, PG), Luke Holsopple (four letters, 12 ppg, 4 rpg, SG), Izayah Ferguson (four letters, 6 ppg, 6 rpg, 2 apg, PF), Daniel Fether (two letters, 5 ppg, SG), Tristin Sampson (two letters, SG), Alex Grice (one letter, SG), and Reece Hall (one letter, PF).
More than 51 points and 24 rebounds per game are gone with the class of 2018 and along with a lack of height as well, Woolace is concerned with his team’s weaknesses.
“We are inexperienced and lack height, we are very limited there,” he admitted. “Our tallest player is 6-3 so the bigger teams will make it a challenge.”
The Panthers return just two letterwinners including Kaleb Hosopple (Jr., one letter, 5 ppg, 2 rpg, PG) and Spencer Clingaman (Jr., one letter, 2 ppg, 2 rpg, SG).
But with a group of relative newcomers, Woolace has seen some good things out of his young group early on.
“Our guards have speed,” he said. “We can handle being the underdog with no pressure even though we are very inexperienced. We need to be able to guard man to man and take care of the ball and I feel with our guards, we can accomplish this.”
Even rebuilding, Woolace is very optimistic about the season with his group.
“We have a very positive outlook on the season,” he added. “Our goals as of now are just to keep getting better and to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.