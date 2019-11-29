STRYKER — Last season was a very successful season for the Stryker girls basketball team. However, after going 24-3 (11-1 BBC) last year with a loss in the regional semifinals to Arlington, 23rd-year head coach Steve Brown will have to reload quickly and replace six seniors from last year, with three being three-year starters.
“The girls have been very energetic and have shown great determination,” stated Stryker head coach Steve Brown. “Team chemistry is a strong point as following last season’s success.”
The Panthers will have to replace three year starters in Brittney Haines (G, 11.3 ppg, first team all-District 7, first team all-BBC), Emma Grime (G, 15.7 ppg, first team all-District 7, first team all-BBC) and Anna Stuckey (C, 3.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, honorable mention All-BBC), as well as first year letter winners Breanna Doriot, Katelyn Tingley and Aaliyah Waterfield.
“The six girls we have lost due to graduation were great leaders with outstanding pride in Stryker Lady Panther basketball, along with great role models both on and off the court,” added
However, there still is some promise for the squad as they return three seniors and a junior from last year’s regional semifinalists season.
“Our returners will have to step into different roles this season,” admitted Brown. “Their experience will be something we will need to lean on. They have shown great leadership and work ethic over the summer and in the preseason.”
Returning are seniors Courtney Stewart, Kalista Blevins and Makenzie Cadwell and junior Kinsey Myers.
“Returning letter winners with strong work ethic and leadership,” noted Brown about his teams strengths for the season.
Looking to come up and make an impact in their first year on varsity will be seniors Abby Grice and Emilyanne Cox.
Even with the loss of last year’s seniors, Brown still looks to have a team with some good strengths with the returners.
“We have good team speed,” added Brown. “I feel we have the determination along with an outstanding work ethic to be a very good defensive team.”
Despite this, Brown also sees some potential weaknesses in the team.
“Consistent scoring, as we will be looking to girls to score who have not been put into that role at the varsity level,” stated Brown.
Overall, Brown looks to have another competitive and successful season.
“We have great kids who come to practice every day working at improving both as individuals as a team,” concluded Brown. “Our team first attitude has been outstanding.”
