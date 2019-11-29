Veteran coach Derek Sheridan is back for his second season at Delta and the Panthers, who fought through a 6-17 campaign a year ago, will be a young team.
As many as four freshmen could see action on the varsity team this season.
The team does return five letterwinners in seniors Braden Risner and Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, juniors Mike Eckenrode and Hunter Hamilton and sophomore Josh Tresnan-Reighard.
Last last year, Sheridan is counting on his defense to keep the Panthers in games.
“The Panthers will have to rely on team defense and rebounding to be competitive,” said Sheridan. “Offensively, the Panthers will need to be fundamentally sound and role oriented.”
Experience is listed as a weakness for the season with senior Guillermo Ascensio, juniors Chase Stickley and Nick Mazuroiwski, sophomore Alex Hodge and freshmen Bryce Gillen, Briar Knapp, Nolan Risner and James Ruple round out the rest of the varsity lineup.
Sheridan sees another tough year in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
“The NWOAL is packed with solid players and outstanding coaches,” said the Delta coach. “This will probably be another season where the league title is shared.”
