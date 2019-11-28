EDGERTON — While several teams in the Green Meadows Conference have a limited number of upperclassmen in the program, that is not the case for the 2019-20 Edgerton Bulldogs.
Seven seniors headline the Bulldogs’ 12-women roster, including a quartet that make up the only returning letter winners for the team.
Ally Cape, a first team GMC players as a junior, returns after leading the team in scoring at 11.7 points per game. She also knocked down 36 3-pointers and shot nearly 80 percent from the free throw line.
Senior post player Emma Siebenaler returns to give the team a constant weapon on the boards after pulling down 49 offensive boards and 66 defensive ones a season ago. Joining Cape and Siebenaler as the returning letter winners are guard Coral Picillo, who was only able to appear in seven games last year, and Casey Leppelmeier, a 5-9 post player coming off a season where she averaged 1.6 points per game.
“Our outlook for this season is to give effort, energy and have a great attitude every game and practice,” noted head coach Nathan Davis. “We need to compete every game and finish the game. We have to be consistent every day.”
Among the players that Davis and his staff will need to replace are four players who averaged at least four points per contest.
Bree Hug (7.5 ppg, 145 rebounds), Claire Flegal (7.5 ppg, 57 steals, 91 rebounds, 17 3-pointers), Halle Siebenaler (5 ppg, 37 steals, 71 rebounds, 10 3-pointers) and Megan Sullivan (4.2 ppg), along with Leeanna Pelz, are all gone from last year’s 12-12 squad that finished 2-5 in the Green Meadows Conference.
Among the players battling to step up and fill the voids are seniors Madison Smith (5-6, guard), Faith Herman (5-9, guard) and Zara McNalley (5-7, guard) and juniors Audrey Schroeder (5-5, guard), Rylei Moreno (5-4, guard) and Abbigail Herman (5-8, post).
The Bulldogs will open the 2020 portion of the schedule with a league tilt against Holgate.
“The GMC will be competitive,” concluded Davis. “Every league night will be a challenge. You have to be ready to play every night against a league opponent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.