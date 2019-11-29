SWANTON — Swanton recorded a winning record a season ago at 13-9 and the Bulldogs have plenty of reason to look for the same or better in 2019-20, if nine returning letterwinners have anything to say about it.
Leading scorer Averie Lutz, a first team all-NWOAL performer last season, is back for her junior season after tallying 11.6 points per contest, good enough to garner a second-team all-District 7 nod.
Sister Aricka Lutz, an honorable mention pick for the NWOAL and District 7, is back as well after netting 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game last season, along with a team-high 2.6 ppg.
Grace Oakes (4.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Ashlynn Waddell (1.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Jessica Dohm (2 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Morgan Pine (3.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Kara Truckor (2.6 ppg), Maya Vargas and Frankie Nelson (3.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg) are also returners to the Swanton roster, providing a scrappy team with some speed, according to fifth-year head coach Eric Oakes.
“I think we can be very competitive and a tough team to beat if our outside shooting continues to improve,” explained Oakes, who cited a lack of height as a possible drawback to this season’s edition of Bulldog basketball. “I think our defense and hard play can keep us in ballgames.”
NWOAL volleyball Player of the Year Alexis Sarvo, a senior, will suit up for the Swanton hoopsters in 2019-20, adding an infusion of athleticism for the Bulldogs.
“I think the league will be very competitive all the way through,” added the Swanton mentor. “I could see a champ or co-champs with a couple of losses in league play.”
