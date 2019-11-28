To say the 2019-2020 Tinora girls basketball program has a new look compared to one year ago might be an understatement.
Due in large part to the graduation of a quintet of seniors, the Green and White have one returning letterwinner, a couple players with limited varsity action and an influx of new talent on the roster.
With an essentially new varsity roster hitting the hardwood for the Rams, getting up to speed at this level could be the Tinora coaching staff’s biggest challenge.
“The lack of varsity game experience is the main issue,” noted Tinora head coach Kyle Tietje. “We have a group that is very coachable and has shown that they are willing to work hard. As the girls continue to mesh there will be growing pains, but we are excited about where we are.”
Aaliyah Hurtt is the lone returning mainstay from last season’s 9-13 squad and is the only senior on the roster.
Hurtt averaged a team-high 2.7 assists while adding 5.7 points per game, 43 steals and 15 3-pointers and earned honorable mention in the Green Meadows Conference as a junior.
The 5-6 guard appeared in all 22 games during the 18-19 campaign.
“As our only returning letter winner, we are expecting a lot from Aaliyah,” exclaimed Tietje, who is joined on the bench once again by his brother Kent and assistant Michael Walker. “She will need to set the tone at practices and in games. The younger girls will follow her lead. We are expecting a big year from her in terms of leadership as well as on the court production.”
Hurtt was the team’s fourth leading scorer a season ago behind second-team all-conference forward Sydney Grieser (9.1 ppg), Sarah Harris (7.8 ppg) and Taylor Brown (5.9 ppg).
Grieser also led the team with an average of 6.8 rebounds and almost a block per game. Harris was the team leader in three-pointers made (43) while Tristin Ackerman led the team in long-range percentage at 38 percent while averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.
Brown was second on the team with 2.6 assists per contest and knocked down 23 3-pointers. Grieser, Harris, Madison Brown, Ackerman and Sarah Andrews (2.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg) make up the five seniors who graduated while players such as Taylor Brown (5.9 ppg) and Lexi Wachtman (3 ppg) will also need replaced after all played in at least 19 of the team’s 22 games.
Hurtt is projected to be a mainstay in the starting rotation, as is sophomore Amanda Meyer (5-7, forward) and freshman Liv Mueller (5-7, forward).
The rest of the starting rotation are going to be “more matchup specific” and could come from any combination of the remaining four juniors, two sophomores or three freshmen on the roster.
“We have a group of kids that are competitive and hungry for success,” said Tietje, “But they are also young and lack experience.”
Kayla Henry, who appeared in 11 games as a sophomore, and Kylee Okuley, who played in 10, are candidates to see a significant increase in playing time as the only others with varsity experience. Madeline Zachrich, Payton Wilkerson and Tristen Norden round out the junior class on Tietje’s roster.
Freshmen Anna Frazer (5-6, guard), Emily Harr (5-6, guard) and Maggi Nagel (5-8, forward) will also look to inject their talents to the 19-20 Rams, as will sophomore Emma Lieb (5-4, guard) and Ellie Wiemken (5-7, guard).
“With four freshmen in the rotation, chemistry will be a major key,” added Tietje. “The older and younger girls meshing and learning to play together will be vital to our success. We have certain kids that we will need to lean on but we will have to win games playing team basketball.”
On a team pointing to three-point shooting, basketball IQ and toughness as its strengths, the Rams will be tested early when they open the season with Miller City before welcoming Western Buckeye League perennial power Ottawa-Glandorf.
Tinora opens the Green Meadows Conference portion of the schedule with league power Wayne Trace (Jan. 3) when the calendar flips to 2020.
“We expect to see a lot of improvement as the season progresses,” concluded Tietje. “We are looking to exceed expectations and improve on last year’s season.”
