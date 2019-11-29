ARCHBOLD — After solid post play led the way for Archbold a season ago en route to a league runner-up finish, the Bluestreak girls hoops program will need to rebuild their low-block rotation in 2019-20 following the ravage of graduation.
Leading scorer and rebounder Lily Krieger, a first team all-NWOAL performer that averaged a team-best 11.4 and 6.7 boards per contest, departs, along with four-year letterwinner Andi Peterson (9.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and seniors Gabby Nafziger (three-year letterwinner, 8.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Faith Wyse (1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg).
With that vacuum inside, longtime head coach Brian Ziegler cited the perimeter as a key for the Streaks this season.
“Guard play will be strong (for us),” said Ziegler, a Defiance College grad, of the upcoming year. “We will need to develop some inside strength, though. We will lack experience at some key positions as we lost our top two rebounders to graduation.”
Youth will also be the name of the game in Bluestreak country, with just two seniors dotting the roster in Naomi Rodriguez (4.3 ppg) and Evergreen transfer Abi Borojevich, a second team all-NWOAL performer as a sophomore with the Vikings.
Though still youthful, the varsity experience gained by the sophomore trio Harley Phillips (4.8 ppg), Kylie Souder (3.5 ppg) and Addison Moyer (3.5 ppg) will play a role after earning experience as freshmen.
Moyer earned honorable mention all-league status a season ago.
Juniors Kiera Gensler and Delaney Garrow will also be looked on for higher contributions, along with the sophomore pairing of Karsyn Hostetler and Addison Ziegler and incoming freshmen Leah McQuade and Sophie Rupp.
“We will need returning players to fill different roles to replace three starters lost to graduation,” added Ziegler, whose Streaks suffered a heartbreaking 58-54 overtime loss to Rossford to bow out of the postseason. “We’ll be young with only two seniors.”
Noted the 341-130 career coach: “The league will be balanced. We have many good players and coaches in the NWOAL that will make for a competitive league race.”
