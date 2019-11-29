MILLER CITY — Miller City struggled at times last year, finishing with a 10-13 overall mark and were 4-3 in the PCL.
Specifically, the Wildcats need to be more competitive, if they are to improve their win-loss mark. In the Wildcats’ 13 losses, they were outscored by 19 points per game.
Giving Miller City hope is the fact that nine varsity players return.
The returnees are senior wing Ezra Deitering and senior wing/forward Nick Gable, senior wing/forward Jacob Koenig, 6-0 junior wing Ross Niese, junior wing/forward T.J. Michel, 6-1 junior forward Jon Burgei, 6-4 junior forward Devin Pester, junior guard Zach Fillinger and sophomore guard Austin Ruhe.
The promising newcomer is 6-0 sophomore forward Jaden Nuveman.
At 6-4, Pester should be a good rebounder for the Wildcats. However, with just four other players at either 6-1 or 6-0 and no taller, rebounding could be a weakness for Miller City.
Second-year coach Ross Kaufman’s squad may look to get more production through points off defensive pressure, since the Wildcats averaged just 48 points per game. Meanwhile, the defense surrendered 50 points per game last season.
