AYERSVILLE — A familiar face returns to Ayersville as Tim Nicely opens up the next chapter of Pilot girls basketball when the 2019-20 season tips off against Patrick Henry on Nov. 26.
Nicely returns to his roots after stints with Fayette and Montpelier and will have five letter winners coming back from last year’s 10-13 squad while losing five to graduation.
“First, it’s great to be back at Ayersville, awesome new school and the gym is great,” exclaimed Nicely. “After being gone for nine years, it’s great being able to coach these young ladies. They are very hard working and like to have fun. They are getting used to my coaching style and the rest of my staff — (junior varsity coach) Frank Tressler, Mindy Williams, Jason Nicely and Chuck Florence.”
Although the program said goodbye to leading scorer and Ashlee Tressler (first team all-GMC, 8.6 ppg, 2.8 spg, 2.7 apg, 3.9 rpg), who did a little bit of everything, as well as top rebounder Amanda Addington (honorable mention, GMC, 8.8 rpg, 6.7 ppg, 2.3 spg), Felicity Eichler (4.7 ppg), Ally Samlow (2.8 ppg) and Abbie Miller (1.3 ppg), the cupboard is far from bare.
Returning to the planks for the 2019-20 Pilots is a strong trio of seniors in Kryshel Dales, Taylor Addington and Callie Dishop, junior Kaylor Martin and sophomore Maci Froelich.
Addington, a 5-6 guard, is coming off a season in which she scored six points and six rebounds per game while Dales, a 5-5 guard, also had a strong junior campaign with an average of 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Dishop and Martin both both averaged around a point per game while Froelich had a solid freshman season where she averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds. All three should see increased time and more opportunities as this season wears on.
Addington, Martin, Froelich and Dales are slated to be in the starting rotation with the fifth spot filled by 5-10 sophomore Kacee Okuly, who appeared in eight games in her first season.
“One key is we have to slow down but run when we have the chance,” said Nicely. “We have to take high percentage shots and talk on defense.
“We are not very tall so blocking out will be a big key for us. These young ladies play very unselfish and don’t care who scores.”
Dishop is part of what looks to be a deep bench for the Pilots as they look to run some combination of up to 11 different girls.
Juniors Kelly Limbaugh (5-3, guard), Kara Retcher (5-7, forward) and Karley Mansfield (5-5, forward) and freshmen Neva Sheets (5-7, guard) and Kaylee Dockery (5-7, forward) will see minutes off the bench as well.
“Overall we have good leadership with the seniors and some good young talent,” said Nicely. “Although we have a lack of height and experience, we have a very hard working group with great attitudes. They play very well together as a team.”
The Pilots are on the road for a game to open the season before opening the doors at home for the first home game of the regular season on Dec. 5.
With a couple of tournaments on the 2019 portion of the schedule — the DPT Classic at Defiance on Dec. 9-10 and their Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-28, they’ll get a playoff atmosphere and some strong competition before league play begins early in 2020.
“We should show a lot of improvement as the season goes on,” concluded Nicely, who pointed to Wayne Trace and Fairview as the league front-runners. “I think we’ll be competitive in most games.”
