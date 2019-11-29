PETTISVILLE — The Blackbirds face a season of unknowns after an 18-7 (11-1 BBC) campaign in 2018 that ended with a loss in the district finals.
The unknown lies in the graduation of seven key pieces from a season ago.
Bryan Leppelmeier returns for his fourth year at the helm for the Blackbirds compiling a 49-22 record in the first three seasons.
Since taking over, Leppelmeier has taken a 7-15 (6-4) team that he inherited and turned it into a perennial power in the BBC with 12, 19 and 18 wins respectively.
His fourth team will present a whole new set of challenges for the Edgerton graduate.
“We graduated a solid group of seniors that were responsible for over 60 percent of our offense,” explained Leppelmeier. “Of the seven seniors lost to graduation, four of them were starters led by our leading scorer and area assist leader Detric Yoder.”
Along with Yoder (first team all-BBC, first team District 7, 12.2 ppg, 6.3 apg), Sam Rychener (second team all-BBC, honorable mention District 7, 11 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Canidate Vickery (honorable mention District 7, 5.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg), Logan Rufenacht (honorable mention all-BBC, honorable mention District 7, 9.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Eli Grieser, Austin Horning and Caleb Keim all graduated, leaving vacancies in the lineup.
“Our challenge to begin this season for our newcomers to the varsity level is learning and accepting the new roles for this team,” added Leppelmeier.”
Those newcomers include: Max Leppelmeier (Jr., guard), Josh Horning (Jr. guard), Isaac Reynolds (Sr., forward), Cayden Jacoby (Fr., forward), Jaton Zuver (Sr., guard), Payne Reiniche (Sr., guard), Jake King (Jr., center) and Dominic Heising (Jr., forward).
With considerable losses, Pettisville returns two key pieces from last season according to Leppelmeier.
“Even with only two returning letter winners from last season, our new group of players have been very coachable,” he said. “Throughout the preseason, the returners have been good leaders as we progress with this new team.”
Graeme Jacoby (Sr., center, first team all-BBC, second team District 7, 11.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and Mitchell Avina (Sr., guard, 4.4 ppg, 1.2 apg) return as the centerpiece of the team with experience and leadership to guide the newcomers.
