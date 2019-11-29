PAULDING — Lots of newcomers will dot the roster for the Paulding boys basketball team in 2019-2020 as the Maroon and White looks to replace nine graduated seniors from a year ago.
The Panthers must replace the loss of over 53 points per game in that group, including a trio of players who averaged in double figures. Gone are the likes of Jaret Miller (14.3 ppg), Fletcher Cook (15.7 ppg) and Carson Shull (11.6 ppg) but Paulding head coach Brian Miller is looking forward to see how this squad improves over the year.
Topping the list of returnees for the maroon and white is junior guard Blake McGarvey (6-0), who scored six points per game while grabbing 64 rebounds and dishing out 79 assists on the season.
Other key returnees for the Panthers are junior Payton Beckman (6-4), junior Hunter Kauser (5-10) and senior Evan Edwards (5-9).
Newcomers expected to contribute for the maroon and white are senior forward Seth Dysinger (6-0), senior forward Matt Schroeder (6-0), senior forward Alberto Martinez (6-1), junior forward Caleb Manz (6-1), junior guard Deyton Price (5-11), junior guard Kayden Sarver (5-11) and junior guard Andrew Adams (5-6).
“We lack experience but the kids have a great work ethic,” stated Paulding head coach Brian Miller. “Our work ethic, team chemistry and basketball IQ will be our strengths this year. We have kids who really enjoy playing together unselfishly and this is a very hard working group.”
With an overall lack of size, rebounding will be critical for the Panthers.
“It will be a big focus for us,” added Miller. “It is an area that we are going to really work on as a team.”
Miller, who stands 31-40 entering his fourth season at the helm of the maroon and white, believes his squad will be competitive every night.
“This is a group of kids that hate to lose so we should be competitive every night,” added the Paulding head coach. “We lost our top three scorers so we have to have a couple of guys pick up the scoring load. I like the make-up of these kids and their desire to win.”
As far as the Northwest Conference race, Miller feels that Columbus Grove and Bluffton are the favorites.
“Grove and Bluffton appear to be the teams to beat in the Northwest Conference,” concluded Miller. “However, the league as a whole should be very competitive. We hope to get off to a good start and then have meaningful games down the stretch in the league.”
