HAMLER — A familiar face to Patrick Henry fans will patrol the sidelines in “The House of Heat” this season, though perhaps not as familiar a sight on the planks.
Justin Sonnenberg, a Patrick Henry alum, will guide the Patriots in 2019-20 for his first taste of varsity basketball coaching. The former Patriot served as head football coach at Stryker for three seasons, building the Panther football program up after an 87-year hiatus.
Sonnenberg also has hoops experience with eight years as an assistant, including three seasons as a varsity assistant at Defiance High School from 2012-15.
“The girls basketball program has a rich history of success and I am excited to be a part of it,” said Sonnenberg upon being hired in May. “The PH school district and community mean a lot to me and I cannot wait to get started.”
Sonnenberg is the third head coach in four years for the Patriots after Lisa Frania tallied an 18-29 record in two seasons, including an 11-13 mark last year (4-3 NWOAL).
From that team, Sonnenberg inherits six returning letterwinners, including a trio of players that earned recognition from the Northwest Ohio Athletic League all-conference squads last season.
Leading the way is the 7.7 points per game from junior Kayla Prigge, along with senior Carissa Rosebrook, who tallied seven points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2017-18 before missing last season with an injury.
Along with seniors Audrey Sonnenberg (6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg), Callie Seedorf (3.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Rachel Nickels (3.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.2 apg) and junior McKenzie Vance (7.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg), the Patriots have a solid core to build upon.
Vance earned second team all-NWOAL honors last season and was an honorable mention all-district pick. Prigge and Sonnenberg were also honorable mention all-NWOAL selections.
The aforementioned senior quartet are joined by four more seniors as promising newcomers to the varsity squad. Guards Karly Weber, Hannah Meyer and Sabrina Van De Bussche add defensive tenacity on the perimeter while while 5-10 senior post Trista Fintel will add a punch in the post game.
The Patriots finished tied for third in the NWOAL standings last season, behind outright league champ Delta and runner-up Archbold, set with Wauseon at 4-3 in the standings.
PH did knock off the Bluestreaks by five points during the regular season while only falling to Wauseon by three points in the final game of the league slate before knocking off fourth-seeded Fairview in the first round of the Division III sectional tournament and dropping a 42-38 heartbreaker to Bluffton in the sectional finals.
