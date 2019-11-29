HAMLER — Looking for a turnaround year, Patrick Henry coach CJ Holman is looking to improve upon a year last year, where the Patriots finished 6-17 overall and 1-6 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
“We look to have a turnaround year,” said Holman. “We expect to compete in each game by hanging our hat on the defensive end.”
The Patriots return six players who bring back a total of eight varsity letters. Four seniors in Kolton Holloway (7 ppg, 4 rpg), Hunter Diem (5 ppg, 5 rpg), 6-8 post man Garrett Schwiebert (2.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Kace Jackson (2 ppg) lead the way.
A pair of juniors in Jaylen Schulze (2.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Caleb Rosegarten are back as well.
Size will likely be another strength in the Patrick Henry program heading into the new season.
Schwiebert will anchor the post at 6-8 while athleticism at the forward positions combines with size as Holloway stands 6-2, Diem 6-3 and Rosegarten 6-3.
“We have better size and more athleticism throughout the roster,” said Holman. “We also have versatility at a lot of different positions.”
Shooting will be a point of emphasis entering the 2019-20 season, as honorable mention point guard Kaiden McGraw and his 12 ppg departs, along with another honorable mention guard in Christian Petersen, who averaged nine points and three boards a contest.
“Guys will have to adjust to new roles,” admitted Holman, who also listed shooting as a potential weakness for the season.
