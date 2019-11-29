PANDORA — After going 15-8 last year, the Rockets of Pandora-Gilboa will be gunning for their fourth consecutive winning season.
The big shot at doing just that lies within how well the six promising newcomers develop.
The Rockets lost six letterwinners, including two fourth year lettermen in Jared Breece (16.3 points per game) and Riley Larcom (13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds). Other lettermen lost are Travis Maag, Austion Niese, Zeb George and Nick Norton.
The two returning lettermen are 6-0 seniors Walker Macke (5.4 points) and Austin Miller (5.2 points).
The six promising newcomers are 6-1 junior forward Gavin Biery, 6-0 junior guard Blake Steiner, sophomore guards Dillon Krohn, Will Huffman and Sam Norton and 6-1 sophomore forward Ryan Johnson.
“Our big weaknesses are inexperience all across the board and not a lot of size (the tallest player is 6-1),” said Pandora-Gilboa coach Mike Lee.
One strength for the Rockets is the ability of players to play different positions.
“We will have decent speed and quickness out front,” Lee said. “The kids have the ability to play multiple positions and we look to be a solid defensive squad.”
Lee hopes that the Rockets will be a pretty good team by the end of the year.
“We will look for improvement from week to week,” Lee said. “We want to be a solid basketball team by season’s end.”
