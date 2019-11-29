OTTOVILLE — After two consecutive 17-5 regular seasons, Ottoville could be even better this season.
The Big Green returns six players who started games last year and nine letter winners in all.
The top returnee is 6-5 junior guard Joshua Thorbahn (18 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, three assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.6 steals per game), the PCL Player of the Year.
Also averaging double figures was PCL second teamer and 6-7 junior wing Ryan Suever (13 points, 6.4 rebounds, one assist and 1.5 blocks per game).
Other returning starters are senior guard Joseph Miller (seven points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and two steals), 6-5 senior post Drew Fisher (6.6 points), 3.9 rebounds, sophomore guard William Miller (five points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals) and 6-2 junior guard Kyle Manns (4.4 points per game).
Other returning lettermen are 6-3 junior post Grant Kortokrax (1.4 points,2.9 rebounds), 6-2 junior guard Trae Schlagbaum (three points) and 6-1 junior wing Jack Langhals (0.5 points).
The promising newcomers are 6-2 junior post Kaiden Trentman and junior 6-1 guard Cole Furley, 6-2 junior guard Caden Edelbrock and Cooper Hanneman.
“These players have worked hard in the off-season and we hope that this work will pay off,” said Ottoville coach Keith Utendorf. “We will look to compete every night in an always challenging PCL, as well as a very competititive non-league schedule. We have a daunting early schedule with 12 games within the first five weeks of the season, but we have committed ourselves to the idea of just every day.
With eight players measuring 6-2 or taller, including three players over 6-5, one of Ottoville’s biggest strengths should be rebounding.
“We have a long, athletic lineup that we can use to our advantage at times,” said Ottoville coach Keith Utendorf. “Our length and athleticism should allow us to play our style defensively and create easier opportunities on the offensive end at times.”
A weakness to start will be developing team chemistry.
“Our style lends itself to spreading the floor with read and react principles, so developing chemistry will be a main focus for our group over the course of the year,” Utendorf said. “Developing depth and defensive chemistry will be necessary, in order to play our style. Communication will be critical.”
