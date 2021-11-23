2021 — Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2020 — VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge
2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia
2018 — Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington
2017 — Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South
2016 — Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior
2015/2014 — Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
2013 — Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit
2012 — Justin Fritts, Mentor
2011 — Trey Burke, Columbus Northland
2010 — Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2009 — Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2008 — William Buford, Toledo Libbey
2007 — Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky
2006 — O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2005 — O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2004 — Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee
2003 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2002 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2001 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2000 — (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South
1999 — Isaac Jefferson, Columbus West
1998 — William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights
1997 — Kenny Gregory, Independence
1996 — Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic
1995 — Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights
1994 — Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic
1993 — Geno Ford, Cambridge
1992 — Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1991 — Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1990 — Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty
1989 — Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
1988 — Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
