OTTAWA — Three years, three perfect seasons.
Ottawa-Glandorf once again proved they were indeed the Titans of the Western Buckeye League with a third straight league sweep and a fourth-straight conference title (shared with Defiance in 2015-16).
Although the Titans lose players such as WBL Player of the Year Owen Heigel (19.7 ppg, first-team all-Ohio), Ethan White (first-team WBL) and Carter Heringhaus (third-team WBL), there’s no doubt that the Titans will find a way to cement themselves in the league race once again.
A long football season may slow things for the Titans to begin with, but WBL Coach of the Year Tyson McGlaughlin and his staff (Kevin McGlaughlin, Josh Johnson and Wade Stechschulte) will get the team up to speed quickly.
The run-the-floor variety of offense in McGlaughlin’s system produced a tidy 75.6 points per game last season, including an average of nearly nine three-pointers made per game.
Ben Westrick is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior.
The 6-7 senior earned second-team all-conference and third-team Northwest Ohio honors for his performance during his junior campaign.
Another senior, 6-3 forward Aaron Rieman (7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg) returns for one more run with the Titans as does fellow senior Ethan Alt (5.2 ppg).
Brennan Blevins (5-10, junior, guard) is back after scoring at a clip of 9.2 points per game as a junior and is a major threat beyond the arc with 49 treys made last season at a 50 percent clip.
Rounding out the team’s seven returning members from the team’s 21-4 squad are seniors Parker Schomaeker (5-6, guard) and Jarrod Beach (5-9, guard) and junior Owen Nichols (6-7, forward).
McGlaughlin, who owns a 197-60 record as head coach, turns to seniors Hayden Dean (6-4, guard) and Kamron Maag (6-4, guard) and sophomore Caleb Kuhlman (5-10, guard) to give the team some added depth.
