PANDORA — After a 3-20 overall mark and a winless record in both the PCL and BVC, the only option is to get better. And the Rockets should definitely be better for new coach Kathleen Dysert.
There are no letter winners lost and nine returning letter winners. The squad is still very young, with just one senior. The team consists of four juniors and seven sophomores.
“We’re still a young team, with limited experience,” Dysert said. “We need to capitalize on opportunities to score. Protecting the ball was an issue last season.”
The top returnees are sophomore Lacie Fenstermaker (8.4 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game), junior Regan Russell (6.3 points, three rebounds per game), senior Becca Luffring (5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds), junior Alexis Augsberger (2.7 points, 3.4 rebounds), junior Lexie Neuenschwander (2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds) and junior Makayla Kinsinger (1.7 points, 2.2 rebounds).
Also back are sophomore Hailey Dysert (0.8 points, 0.9 rebounds), sophomore Victoria Duling (0.7 rebounds) and sophomore Taelor Miller (0.6 points).
Dysert likes the overall numbers she has to work with this year.
“Doubling the number of girls out for basketball this year will lead to success for this season,” Dysert said. “(We were) winless in both the BVC and PCL last season, (so) stronger league play is a focus for the Rockets this season.”
