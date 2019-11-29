PIONEER — Things are looking up for the Eagles after a 10-14 (5-7 BBC) season a year ago.
With just two graduation losses, Layne Cogswell (3 ppg, 3 rpg) and Hayden Haas, North Central returns seven lettermen with varsity experience.
Chris Fidler returns for his sixth season as coach and will look to utilize that experience as a strength.
“We have experience on the floor and a good mixture of guards and post play,” he related.
Jack Bailey (13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.5 apg), Zack Hayes (12.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Alex Lehsten (7.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Mikie Cummins (2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg), Manny Cruz, Levi Williams (7.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.4 spg) and Landon Patten (6.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg) all return as letterwinners providing a strong base of talent too build around.
Colin Patten, Colt Hicks and Ben Turner are considered promising newcomers by Fidler and will likely contribute off the bench.
And that contribution off the bench is one area where Fidler is concerned.
“The bench play is in question after my seven returners,” he explained. “So we don’t have a deep bench.”
But with a good group back, Fidler and the Eagles open the 2019-20 season with optimism and an upward swing that wasn’t there last season.
“We look to be improved from last season with a veteran squad,” admitted Fidler.
The Buckeye Border Conference battle figures to be a close race again but Fidler believes there are two early frontrunners.
“I see Edon or Fayette to be the preseason front runners in our league,” he added. “We should be in contention as well when it’s all said and done.”
