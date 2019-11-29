Greg Waidelich comes back for his second year as the head coach of the North Central girls basketball team as he looks to have improvement from last year.
The Pettisville and Messiah College graduate led the Lady Eagles to an 8-15 (4-8 BBC) mark last year that saw the season end in the district semifinals.
Waidelich will have to replace four spots after the departure of Payton Taylor (C, 3-year letter winner, 5.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 spg), Sidney McKarns (3-year letter winner, 8.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.7 spg), Lindsay Brown (3-year letter winner, 4.4 ppg) and Madyson Bonney (4-year letter winner).
“Lack of proven depth with our guards and questions about replacing good senior leadership from last year,” said Pettisville head coach Greg Waideleich about the possible weaknesses for the season.
However, the Lady Eagles do return six letter winners from last year in Kailey Siebeneck (Sr., 0.5 ppg, 2-year letter winner), Kristen Hickman (Jr., 3.2 ppg, 1-year letter winner), Kendee Hollstein (Jr., 0.8 ppg, 1-year letter winner), Madison Brown (So., 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 spg, 1-year letter winner), Kendal Bonney (So., 1.2 ppg, 1-year letter winner) and Lauren Balser (So., 2.4 ppg, 1-year letter winner).
“Lots of returning girls with familiarity between the coaching staff and the players,” stated Waidelich about strengths for the team. “Good group of hardworking girls.”
Moving up into the varsity level for the first time to complement the returners are Erin Elser (So.) and Kyleigh Westfall (Jr.).
The second year head coach expects the league to be a competitive and balanced one.
“League should be very balanced,” explained Waidelich. “Edon is probably the team to beat but there won’t be any teams that will be easy wins this year.”
Overall, the North Central faithful can look forward to a competitive season.
“It should be a good season with a good chance of being competitive in all of our games,” concluded Waidelich.
