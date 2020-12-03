With Lucas County teams potentially putting a hold on athletics until mid-January, the Northern Lakes League is doing some outside-the-box thinking for crowning boys and girls league champions for this season.
The league is close to announcing a plan that will include a one-time-through league schedule with a regular season champion, with a league tournament being added to the end of the season to crown a tournament champion.
“Typically, we do a double round robin,” NLL commissioner Richard Browne said of the schedule. “We’ve had to modify it (the schedule).”
The plan is when the Lucas County health order is up on Jan. 11, to give the teams in the league a week to prepare, then play everybody once in league competition.
“We’re going to give our teams a some acclimation time,” explained Browne.
The tentative plan is for NLL contests to resume on Jan. 19.
Napoleon girls basketball coach Corey Kreinbrink is in favor of the tournament.
“Considering the circumstances, I’m a huge fan,” he said. “Credit the AD’s in the league. This will help everybody. The good teams will play against the good teams.”
It also opens the door to find new opponents. Napoleon – along with the other seven teams in the league – will now have the opportunity to schedule four additional non-league games.
“I think it helps with scheduling,” noted Kreinbrink. “Everybody can add four more non-league games.”
Games that have already been played in the NLL, such as Napoleon’s Tuesday night girls basketball win against Bowling Green, will still count in the league standings.
“We played our league game with Bowling Green, so the second game would be non-league,” stated Kreinbrink. “It’s beneficial for both of us to find non-league opponents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.