AYERSVILLE – A season of change is on the horizon at Ayersville that goes beyond the typical graduation/replacement/rebuild theme of high school basketball.
Sure, the Pilots did lose a lot of contributors from last season – six, to be exact.
And yes, there are 10 players returning some capacity of varsity experience that would love nothing more than to improve upon a grueling 5-17 campaign that left them winless in the GMC.
But an extra challenge this year at Ayersville is that, while activating all the right cogs needed to put a winning team on the floor, those responsible for doing so are also newcomers themselves to the varsity situation.
Well, sort of.
While new co-coaches Dave Retcher and Logan Wolfrum will now embark on their first season actually “in charge” after taking the reins from departed mentor and new Defiance College men’s roundball assistant Anthony Jackson, their staff experience in the lower ranks – Retcher with 12 years and Wolfrum with two – makes the situation much less foreign.
Throw in the fact that Wolfrum – a 2009 Ayersville grad and former Pilot plankster – has player history with the program to go along with Retcher’s extensive coaching watch, and it makes a capable combo for this year’s hopeful program rife with varsity experience.
This season’s theme, according to the coaching duo, is all about limiting critical gaffes that plagued the Pilots with approximately 18 turnovers per game throughout last year’s tough stretch.
“We have plenty of guys that have varsity experience, and we have some good depth as well,” said Retcher. “We have to reduce our mental mistakes.”
The Pilots graduated just under half of their offensive scoring production, most prominently with the losses of Jacob Berner and Ryan Martin. A GMC honorable mention nod-getter, Berner led the team with 8.1 points per game and 4.5 boards while dishing out 1.5 gives.
Martin’s 6.2-point average and team-high 2.7 assists will also be missed on a squad that netted 40.3 points per game a year ago while surrendering 51.2.
But the upcoming campaign does hold some bright spots at Ayersville, which returns a pair of strong senior leaders in Trevor Okuley and Logan Schlachter and an able cast of younger players with a much firmer grasp on the varsity expectations this time around.
“We have kids that enjoy competing at a high level,” said Wolfrum. “So if we reduce our mental mistakes and battle in every game, we should find some success.”
Juniors Brayden Amoroso and Lukas Calhoun are back after promising seasons that saw them turn in decent numbers, with Amoroso bucketing 7.3 points per game while averaging 3.2 boards and an assist. Calhoun added 5.2 points as both Pilots hovered around the 30-percent clip from behind the arc.
Ayersville also got solid minutes and production from junior Ryan Clark, who will be leaned on for an increased role after turning in 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds as a sophomore.
As senior leaders, Okuley and Schlachter will be pressed to continue their presence in the paint from a year ago that the Pilots will need more than ever this season.
While Okuley proved to be a board battler with 4.5 rebounds in addition to netting 2.8 tallies, Schlachter hauled down 2.3 while chipping in an average of 2.6 points per contest.
The Pilots’ large junior batch of varsity returnees also includes Kallen Brown (0.9 ppg, 0.5 rpg), Evan Clark (1.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.3 apg) and Blake Eiden (0.4 ppg, 0.3 rpg), all of whom could expect to see opportunities for increased roles on a deep Ayersville roster.
Returning sophomores who showed promise a year ago and are expected to be difference-makers in the upcoming campaign are Jakob Trevino – who chipped in 1.4 points per night as a freshman newcomer – and Hayden Dales, while freshmen Weston McGuire and Tyson Schlachter are both viewed as hopefuls who could be possible impact players from the jump.
Ayersville’s new formula involving both players and coaches will soon be put to the test in the GMC, with a Jan. 2 league opener slated at Hicksville to tangle with the defending co-champion Aces.
“We have a great group of kids that are willing to work hard and come to practice ready to work,” said Retcher. “The league will be very competitive this year, with quite a few teams able to be at the top.”
