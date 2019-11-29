NAPOLEON — Chad Bostelman is taking over the coaching reins at his alma mater Napoleon. The first-year coach becomes the third coach in three years at Napoleon and is taking over a team without a lot of experience.
A graduate of Napoleon in 2000, Bostelman scored more than 1,000 points in his Wildcat career and now looks to get the ball rolling in the 2019-2020 campaign.
Bostelman is taking over a Napoleon squad that finished 8-16 a year ago and has to replace six players who graduated (Tyler Stover, Logan Shepard, Ed Bump, Mitchell Kruse, Caleb Farr and Samuel Smith), four of which started at different points in time during the 2018-19 season. Stover was a third-team All-Northern Lakes League performer a year ago.
“The kids are excited to be practicing and I feel good about this group as a whole, on and off the court,” Bostelman told The Northwest Signal.
Two starters from last year’s squad are back in senior Landon Willeman (6-0) and junior Jarrett Gerdeman (5-9). Seniors Preston Hinojosa (5-8), Tate Rubinstein (5-11) and Andrew Warncke (6-1) along with junior Zack Rosebrook (6-0) contributed in both junior varsity and varsity in 2018-19.
“I am excited,” admitted Bostelman, who takes over the reins from veteran mentor Gregg Merrill. “It has been kind of a whirlwind, with a lot of things being thrown at me from a ton of different directions.
“Landon (Willeman) is the only senior with any significant varsity time,” continued Bostelman. “I do see all four (seniors) contributing on the floor, but even more importantly off the floor.”
Despite the loss of junior Justin Aldrich (5-11), who tore his ACL on the football field this fall and will miss the entire season, the Wildcats will look for numerous underclassmen to contribute in a big way this season.
“I feel really bad for him, just devastated,” Bostelman said of Aldrich. “He really worked hard this summer and became a player we could use in the post or the wing. He would have been a contributing factor for us.
“The junior class is our core group,” Bostelman added. “There is not a lot of experience there, so we are going to lean on Gerdy (Gerdeman) a lot. I think he is ready to take off and have a big season. I know he is having a ton of fun already.”
The junior trio of Isaac Fraker (6-3), Gaven Brubaker (5-11) and Jaden Brubaker (5-11) along with the sophomore duo of Josh Mack (6-2) and Tanner Rubinstein (6-3) are newcomers expected to contribute this season. Additionally, juniors Caden Miller, Chase Peckinpaugh (6-5) and Elliot Bruback (5-6) could also see playing time.
According to Bostelman, the Wildcats will look to be more aggressive on defense this season, while playing a motion offense, which will be needed in the always difficult Northern Lakes League where the Wildcats finished 3-11 a year ago..
“It’s tough, that’s no secret,” said Bostelman of the NLL, which has just one returning player from last year’s all-league first and second teams in Perrysburg second-teamer Jackson Sizemore. “We hope to be competitive in every game and win as many as we can.”
Anthony Wayne senior Zac Szul and Maumee senior David Walker are third-team returnees in the league this season, won a year ago by Northview which finished 14-0 in the NLL and 22-0 overall during the regular season. Anthony Wayne was second at 11-3 and Perrysburg next in line with a 9-5 mark.
“Finishing in the top half of the league is a realistic goal for us,” Bostelman concluded. “Hopefully, we are playing our best basketball of the season at the end of the year for the Division II sectional and district tournaments.”
Napoleon opens the season Dec. 6 at home with a league contest against Sylvania Southview. The early season weekends will be busy for the Wildcats as they will play five consecutive doubleheader weekends to begin the season. The 2020 portion starts out with a bang, with home games against defending league champ Northview on Friday, Jan. 3 and arch-rival Defiance on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.