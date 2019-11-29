The Montpelier girls basketball program is entering a new era as Mike Bumb takes over as the head coach of the Lady Locos for his first year after spending the last four years as an assistant.
Bumb will be taking over a Montpelier program that recorded a 6-15 (4-8 BBC) mark last year and saw the season end in the sectional championship game to Eastwood.
“We need to create a competitive atmosphere where kids need to work hard in the off season and during the season to be able to play,” stated Montpelier first year mentor Mike Bumb. “We need to intensify practices and hold kids accountable for their actions. If we can manage this, we have great potential at Montpelier.”
The former Montpelier star hooper and 1,000-point scorer will have to replace just two spots after losing Jaelyn Lyons and Trinity Nichols to graduation off last year’s team. Bumb begins his first season as a basketball head coach after time spent as a hoops assistant and 13 seasons spent coaching Hilltop football (1998-2011).
The Lady Locos will be returning five letter winners from last year’s team in Jessi Bumb (Jr., 2-year letter winner), Halie Rose (Sr., 2-year letter winner), Emily Fritsch (Jr., 1-year letter winner), Chelsea McCord (So., 1-year letter winner) and Ariel Page (So., 1-year letter winner).
Looking to come into the varsity level and make an impact with the returners will be Tory Steffes (Sr.), Trinity Richmire (So.), Ali Repp (Jr.) and Kamryn Schlosser (Sr.) while Tristen Bexten (Jr.) will be sharing time between the JV and varsity levels.
“I think we have some nice parts to what could be a successful season,” explained Bumb. “I like our young point guard Trinity Richmire. She has not started in any varsity action but I believe she will be outstanding as she gets older. We have a nice shooting guard in Jessi Bumb who will be a 3-year starter along with strong post with 2-year starter Ariel Page. Also complementing our roster will be Chelsea McCord, who is an athletic wing player who can play all five positions. Depth will be solid as I think we can play eight or nine kids on any given night. Two-year letterman Halie Rose will be our lone senior who will be competing for a starting position along with juniors Ali Repp and Emily Fritsch. Both had very good preseasons.”
Overall, hopes are high for the Montpelier girls basketball program this year.
“We have high expectations for this season,” concluded Bumb. “We will still be a year away but I think we can accomplish some great things this year. The kids are hungry for success and the attitude and work ethic has to be good. The bulk of our roster will be made up of underclassmen so I think this team has great upside.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.