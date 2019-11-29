MILLER CITY — Miller City struggled to a 12-13 overall record and 2-5 in the PCL, but gelled at the end of the season.
The seventh-seeded Lady Wildcats made it to the district semifinals, defeating sixth seed McComb and fourth seeded Holgate along the way.With five returning letter winners, including the leading scorer, Miller City looks to have a very successful season.
“We look to be very competitive this year,” said Miller City coach Ross Heuerman. We believe our experience, talent and athleticism will lead us to wins.”
Miller City did lose 10 points per game due to graduation, in Kylie Berner. Abby Niese, a three-year letterwinner, was also lost to graduation.
However, the team’s leading scorer, junior guard/forward Natalie Koenig (16 points per game and six rebounds per game), a PCL first teamer, returns. Also back are senior guard Molly Ellerbrock, junior guards Abi Reyna and Adrienne Kuhlman and sophomore guard/forward Abi Lammers.
The promising newcomers are junior forwards Lauren Hermiller and Maddie Otto and sophomore forward Abi Teders.
A weakness for Miller City could be rebounding. The team’s tallest players, Teders, Koenig and Hermiller, are just 5-8.
“Our weakness is size, but we have a lot of young talent returning and we have a lot of experience, as well,” Heuerman said. “We are a quick athletic team and that will help both offensively and defensively.”
