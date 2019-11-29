FORT JENNINGS — With the return of leading scorer Kristen Luersman and two other starters, Ft. Jennings has a good chance to improve on last year’s 7-14 record.
The Lady Musketeers lost some firepower due to the graduation of Madison Neidert (7.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.1 steals), Erica Rau (3.5 points, four rebounds, 1.42 blocks per game) and Kayleigh Kline (4.9 points, two rebounds, 1.5 steals).
However, back is the team’s leading scorer, 5-10 senior forward Kristen Luersman (16 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.7 assists), along with senior guard Annabelle Wisner (3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals) and 5-11 senior center Chloe Wieging (2.7 points, 3.5 rebounds).
Coach Bill Calvelage is hoping to get production from three tall juniors, who all missed most of last year because of injuries. The trio are 5-10 center Maddison Dickman, 6-0 forward Reilly Fitzpatrick and 5-11 forward Jessie Foust. Calvelage also hopes newcomer Abigail Koester, a sophomore guard, can contribute.
With five players standing 5-10 or taller, the Lady Musketeers should be a strong rebounding team.
“We have good overall height and three very experienced seniors,” Calvelage said. “If we can get healthy and stay healthy, I feel the Lady Musketeers could be a contender for the league (crown). Overall, the PCL will be very competitive, with Columbus Grove and Ottoville being the top contenders.”
