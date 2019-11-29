The Locomotives return a large group of upperclassman from a 4-17 (3-9 BBC) team a year ago.
Tylor Yahraus (Jr., 1 letter), Rowen Beck (Sr., 2 letters), Thomas Jay (Jr., 1 letter) and Blake Altaffer (Jr., 1 letter) all return with varsity experience.
Besides the core group of lettermen, a large group of seniors and juniors represent the bulk of the team.
Alex McCord, Braden Saneholtz, Austin Peffley, Matt Mason and Connor Yahraus are all seniors and could be a valuable source of leadership while Dylan Eitniear and Gavin Stratton are a pair of juniors that will also figure into the mix.
Montpelier also benefits from an influx of young talent with seven freshman joining the squad.
Garrett Walz, Jamison Grime, Trent Thorp, Gavin Zyjewski, Garrett Girrell, Easten Richmond and Braiden Fitzgerald will likely see their first high school action this season.
