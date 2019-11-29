LIBERTY CENTER — With its top two leading scorers returning, Liberty Center has goals on rising up the ranks of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League standings in 2019-20.
The Tigers slipped from a 14-10 mark to a 6-17 record last season, falling short of a win in the NWOAL standings.
However, six returning letterwinners, including leading scorer Cassidy Chapa and double-double threat Lucy Jones, have Tim Davis’ sixth year portending positivity.
Chapa, a 5-6 junior guard, tallied 8.5 points and three rebounds per contest for the Tigers last season. Meanwhile Jones, a 6-0 sophomore, made a splash as a freshman with an average line of 6.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a night. With juniors Samantha Engler (1.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Samantha Graber (4.7 rpg, 2.1 rpg) and Sophie Long (1 ppg, 3 spg) battling for starting spots, experience should help the Tigers improve.
“We feel we have a good combination of height and quickness,” said Davis, who is 38-78 as Liberty Center head honcho. “Defense and depth should be strengths.”
Offensive consistency was something that eluded the Tigers a season ago, as LC tallied just 36.4 points per night on 34 percent shooting.
That, along with 21.5 turnovers per contest, were areas cited by Davis as spots to improve with the season upcoming.
“We have a very hard working group with a lot of girls with potential to see playing time,” added Davis. “Competition in practice should make us better. We feel if we can find consistency on the offensive end, we can have a solid season. Defense must be something we can count on each night.”
The Tigers are hoping for standout efforts from newcomers across the spectrum, with seniors Abby Heath and Harmony Young potentially playing roles in the post. The perimeter game will be aided by junior Madison Perry and sophomore guards Aubree Hollenbaugh, Kate Mohler and Delaena McClure.
“The NWOAL is strong and deep just like any other year,” noted Davis. “With a lot of teams with key returning players, you will have to play well each night to come out on top.”
