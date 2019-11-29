LEIPSIC — Leipsic had a pretty successful 2018-19 campaign, going 8-3 in the BVC and 14-9 overall.
However, with just three returning letter winners and losing its top two scorers, Leipsic will be hard pressed to repeat the effort.
Gone due to graduation are Claire Rigel (11.7 points, 8.5 rebounds), a PCL second team choice and Peyton Henry (10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds per game), a BVC second team selection.
The returning letter winners are senior Ashley Berger, junior Liz Scheckelhoff (7.3 points per game) and sophomore Josie Hermiller.
There are plenty of newcomers to choose from. They are senor Shy Giron, sophomore Ally Kirkendall and Kaden Schroeder and freshmen Whitney Langhals, Marisa Hermiller, Kyrsten Martinez and Abby Haselman.
“With the loss of the senior class, we will have to replace 30 points per game,” said Leipsic coach Gary Kreinbrink. “(We) will need to rely on younger players in the freshman and sophomore classes and should improve as the season progresses.
“In the PCL, Ottoville, Columbus Grove and Kalida should battle for the crown, with Miller City as a dark horse.”
