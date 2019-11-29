LEIPSIC — With the basketball team getting a late start because of the Leipsic football team making it far into the playoffs, the Vikings’ season will get a late start.
That also means that the team could get a slow start, because it will take awhile to get adjusted to the basketball season. But by season’s end, coach Chris Kuhlman hopes the team will be able to improve upon last year’s .500 season.
Leipsic did make an improvement over the previous season, improving from 8-15 in 2017-18 to 12-12 last season. The Vikings lost five players to graduation, but do have three returning letter winners to build off.
The trio of returnees are seniors Drew Liffick, Wesley Garcia and 6-1 Mitch Lammers.
The newcomers are 6-3 senior Evan Schroeder and 6-2 senior Dillan Niese, 6-1 juniors Trey Schroeder, Lorenzo Walther and Tyler Sickmiller and junior guard Jaden Siefker, sophomore guard Fabian Pena and 6-2 sophomore Dillan Niese.
With decent height with the 6-3 Evan Schroeder and five other players standing 6-1 or taller, Kuhlman hopes the Vikings will be a good rebounding squad, bringing across many second chance points. That would come in handy at the beginning of the year, as the Vikings look to find their offense.
Leipsc prefers a deliberate, half court game, which netted them 49 points per game last season.
The defense was fairly solid last season, giving up less than 50 points in 11 of its 22 regular season encounters.
