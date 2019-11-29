OTTOVILLE — There are some huge shoes to fill for first year Ottoville coach Michelle Leach.
While getting her chance to coach the school she graduated from, Leach has to replace longtime coach Dave Kleman. His squads finished second in the state in Division IV the last three seasons.
Last year’s team finished with a 25-4 overall mark and a second place finish in the PCL at 6-1.
On top of that, Leach lost four letter winners in Brynlee Hanneman, Haley Hoersten, Kasey Knippen, the PCL Player of the Year (now playing basketball for D-II Urbana University) and Quinley Schlagbaum.
The Lady Green will try to replace those four losses with four returning letter winners and seven promising newcomers. To get it done, for the Lady Green, one thing will not change. Ottoville will rely on its defense. The Lady Green like to apply both man to man and zone pressure.
“We are concentrating on our defensive efforts, hoping we will create a lot of scoring opportunities for us early in the year,” said Leach, a former head coach at Paulding. “Our girls are extremely hard workers (who) love to compete.”
The four returning letter winners are senior guard Kylee Hoersten, junior 5-8 guard Alexa Honigford, junnior guard Nicole Knippen and 5-9 junior guard/forward Tori Thomas.
The promising newcomers are junior guards Jocelyn Geise, Riley Wannemacher and Alayna Leis, 6-0 center Peyton Wannemacher, sophomore guard/forward Shayla German and 5-9 freshman guard/forward Elise Kramer.
While past Ottoville teams have relied on defense to create an uptempo offensive style, success could also come from the development of P. Wannemacher, one of the league’s tallest players. With six players standing 5-8 or taller, rebounding should be a strength for the Lady Green, as well.
“There will be a lot of players seeing significant playing time for the first time,” Leach said. “We are excited for the opportunity for many newcomers to step up offensively. Our goal is to take care of the basketball, limiting our turnovers each and every game. as we move forward throughout the year, I am excited to see the players’ communication and genuine support for one another. Our student-athletes bring positive energy and are motivated to be competitive at a high level, every time we step onto the court.”
