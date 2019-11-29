KALIDA — The 2018-19 campaign was a banner year for the Kalida Wildcats.
In it came an outright Putnam County League title at 7-0, an overall mark of 19-6 and a Division IV district runner-up finish.
Kalida nearly earned a regional bid, losing to eventual state champ Crestview in two overtimes, 61-58.
This year, there is good news and bad news for Kalida. On the good side, the Wildcats return four letterwinners.
However, the squad lost 30 points per game and a trio of three-year letterwinners to graduation.
Gone are forwards Trevor Lambert (14 points, five rebounds) and Owen Recker (nine points, six rebounds, three assists per game) and guard Grant Laudick (seven points, four rebounds and five assists). Laudick’s five assists per contest will especially be difficult to replace.
Returning to the lineup are seniors Gabe Hovest (two letters, six points, three rebounds and two assists), Evan Roebke (two letters, five points, three rebounds) and Zach Von der Embse (one letter, one point per game) and junior Luke Erhart (two letters, 12 points, six rebounds, three assists).
The promising newcomers are senior Noah Miller, juniors Brandon Miller, Ayden Warnecke, Mitch Langhals, Tyler Unverferth and Jayce Horstman and sophomore Tyson Siefker.
“(We) return a nice core of lettermen with multiple years of varsity experience, but replacing our three seniors from last season will be a tall task,” said Kalida coach Ryan Stechschulte. “We will need to do this by committee.”
Still, Kalida should have enough returning horses to contend for another PCL title. Rebounding could be a problem, with just two players, 6-4 Unverferth and 6-5 Erhart, taller than 6-1.
“This group may take some time to gel, but we hope to be playing our best late in the year, when leagues are decided and the tournament rolls around,” added Stechschulte.
