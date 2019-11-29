KALIDA — The 2018-19 campaign was a pretty successful one for the Kalida girls. The squad won the always tough PCL with a perfect 7-0 mark and finished 17-6 overall, with a district berth. The Ladycats should compete for another PCL title, but must replace 10 points per game that were lost due to graduation.
Gone are Lauren Langhals (8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists), a PLC first teamer, along with Halie Kaufman (1.8 points, 2.4 rebounds) and Melanie Meuers (1.7 points). Both Langhals and Kaufman were three-year letter winners.
The team’s returning leading scorer, senior wing/post Abby Wurth (10.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals), will also be missed for at least the first part of the year. Wurth is recovering from an injury.
“We lost two extremely valuable members to oiur team in Halie and Lauren and their leadership and abilities on the court will be difficult to replace,” said Kalida coach Adam Huber. “we will also be without our leading scorer for some time and we have a few other girls who are coming back from injuries as well. This causes some concern, as our depth will be tested. We also will have some difficulty scoring at times, so we need to make sure we become a very solid defensive team.”
Two key returnees are senior guard/wing McKayla Maag (6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals) and junior wing Grace Klausing (7.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals). Both were PCL honorable mention selections.
Also back are senior guard Carlie Rampe (2.1 points), junior wing Brenna Smith (2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds) and junior guard Kathryn Siebeneck (1.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists).
The top newcomers are junior wing Mya Schmitz, sophomore guard/wing Brooke Vennekotter, sophomore guard Kenzie Fortman, sophomore wing Amanda Unverferth, freshman guard/wing Brooke Erhart, freshman wing/post Camille Hovest and freshman guard Livia Recker.
“We have quite a few players back (who) had a successful season and we are looking to carry that momentum over into this season,” Huber said. “With a lot of them having been in the system now for a year or two, will be a strength for us. We also see a talented group of young players (who) we feel are going to contribute. It was a different kind of off season with some of the injuries wh had, but that gave our younger girls and opportunity to get some experience, which will serve them well. It’s going to come down to whether we focus on the process of getting better each day. If we do that, we will be playing our best at the end of the season.”
