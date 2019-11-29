NAPOLEON — After back-to-back district titles and a 20-win season a year ago, the expectations for the Wildcats of Napoleon are very high.
Head coach Corey Kreinbrink is returning for his fifth season at the helm for Napoleon after one of the best seasons in school history. Last year the Wildcats earned a berth in the Division II regionals where, for the second year in a row, Napoleon challenged the highly-talented Toledo Rogers Rams. The Wildcats gave the eventual state champion Rams all they could handle before coming up short, 51-42, the second consecutive season that Rogers knocked out Napoleon in the regionals en route to the state title.
The experience returning from both of the regional runs — Napoleon lost to Rogers 54-34 a year prior in the regional semis — has coach Kreinbrink and all of Wildcat nation ready for the upcoming season.
“We have experience returning, good guard play, length and have multiple players who can score,” stated Kreinbrink.
Napoleon returns eight letterwinners and more than 43 points per game from the 2018-19 regional squad, including the top three scorers from a team that finished 20-6.
Shae Pedroza, a 5-5 senior, Caely Ressler, a 5-11 junior, and Taylor Strock, a 5-8 junior, combined for 34.5 points, 9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per games a year ago and are key players to watch for the Lady Wildcats in the 2019-20 season.
Pedroza, a Northern Lakes League first-team selection, was the leading scorer for the second year in a row for Napoleon with 12.8 ppg while contributing 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest. Ressler, who averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman, jumped up to 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game a year ago while earning a second team all-league honors. Strock, who averaged better than 10 points as a freshman and sophomore, produced 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game a year ago while garnering third team all-league accolades.
Along with the three all-league performers in Pedroza, Strock and Ressler, the Wildcats return five other letterwinners from a year ago. Seniors Cait Good (5-8, 3.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg), Stevie Rieger (5-9, 1.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg) and Aliza Lankenau (5-4, 1.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg) will look to provide leadership and experience. Junior Kalli Helberg (5-9, 2.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and sophomore Emma Pedroza (5-6, 0.9 ppg, 0.3 rpg) should be improved after a year at the varsity level and provide good depth for the Wildcats.
“We will look to use our experience to get better throughout the season and be competitive in both our league and non-league schedule,” Kreinbrink expressed.
League play will once again prove to be a difficult task for Napoleon during the 2019-20 campaign. After a 10-4 record and third-place finish a year ago in the Northern Lakes League, the Lady Wildcats will look to climb up the standings but will face some tough competition.
“Sylvania Southview returns almost all of their team from last season where they went 14-0 in the NLL,” Kreinbrink stated. “They look to be the favorites going into the season.”
NLL Player of the year Lauren Perry headlines Southview, which also returns Halle Barnett (first team NLL), Cierra Harris (second team NLL) and Chaise Brown (third team NLL). Perrysburg, which finished second in the league at 11-3, one game in front of Napoleon, has Kylie Griggs — a University of Pittsburgh softball commit — back from a league first team that was comprised of all underclass players.
Beyond the eight returning letter winners, Kreinbrink noted four promising newcomers that could contribute this season for his Lady Wildcat squad, one from each class.
Senior Emily Bostelman (5-5), junior Grace Hopkins (5-6), sophomore Claire Durham (5-10) and freshman Sophie Chipps (5-6) will all look to carve a role on the team this upcoming season.
With all the positives coming into the season, the Wildcats and coach Kreinbrink will have to replace four from graduation, including two three year letterwinners. Kaelynn Glanz (3.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Aubrey Shroyer (4.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg) provided depth, length and scoring which will be missed. Along with those two, the Lady Wildcats will be without one-year letterwinners Maddie Jones (0.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg) and Audrey Wiemken (0.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg).
“Our overall size and rebounding is the biggest concern this season,” noted Kreinbrink, a Leipsic High School and Bluffton University graduate with a 72-50 overall coaching record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.