HOLGATE – After a pair of seasons that ended less than ideally at Holgate, it is the hope of five-year head coach Bradley Hurst that a successful run to the state cross country meet and a strong non-league stretch to open the upcoming basketball season in 2019 will give his Tigers 20-20 vision for some victories in the new year.
This would be a welcomed virtue for a program that, try as it did, finished with an overall record of 3-42 and a 1-14 GMC mark through two long, cold winters of returning to the drawing board time and time again.
High hopes and higher expectations for last season were dashed by a 2-20 finish and a 1-6 showing in the league. While a regular season win over Ayersville kept the Tigers out of last place in the GMC standings, the Pilots retaliated for a rematch victory in the opening round of tournament play that made it a one-and-done postseason path for the Purple-and-Gold.
But the beauty of a new year is a chance to start fresh with a clean slate, and that is once again the sentiment at Holgate as six returning lettermen lace up the high-tops for another shot at redemption.
“We expect our team to come and compete every night whoever the opponent is,” said Hurst. “If we play hard every game, good things are going to happen.”
The Tigers will be clawing at the planks without leading scorer Cody Sonnenberg, who netted 6.8 points per game a year ago before becoming one of five graduates whisked off into life after high school basketball. Commencement also took with it a decent bit of Holgate’s speed and grit, with the graduation of wingman Tallon Meyer and point guard Ben Like leaving two more spots in need of attention.
When it comes to scoring, the Tigers have a pair of returning junior bright spots in Bailey Sonnenberg and Sam Medina, both of whom were good for five points per night for a squad that averaged 34.4. And in the rebounding department, leading glass-crasher Blake Hattemer (6-3) is back for his senior pass following a 4.3-board average to go with 4.5 points per contest.
Holgate should have no shortage of leadership this go-round, with the senior duo of Ethan Sparks and Luke Wenner back on the boards for a final season of action after each tossed in a pair of points to the cause as juniors. Cracking the 6-2 barrier, Sparks hinted as a rebounding presence in the paint with two per game and will need to bolster that on a roster that also graduated a lot of height.
Also needing to contribute heavily to Holgate’s improvement effort will be Gavyn Kupfersmith, a 6-0 junior who put up promising numbers of 3.4 rebounds as a sophomore.
In the wake of a trying 2018-19 campaign that saw the Tigers outscored by a 14.5-point average margin, teamwork will be a major key to unlocking some defensive tenacity to bridge that gap and sway things the other way.
“Our strength is they are great teammates to each other and want to be successful,” said Hurst of his returning talent. “It is a very competitive group and they want to compete every day at practice. We are going to rely on our defense to create for our offense.”
Despite a healthy number of roundballers returning solid varsity minutes, the cupboard isn’t stocked much beyond that in terms of projected difference-makers for this season’s campaign. Between some key losses and a small JV squad that was borrowed from somewhat often a year ago, junior Hayden Hartman is the lone listed promising newcomer on a team where staying healthy will be paramount.
“Our weakness is our depth,” admitted Hurst. “We have five guys who have played varsity last year, but we have an inexperienced bench. We are going to have to get guys time early to get us ready for the end of the year.”
The Tigers will be tested early by a non-league slate that includes strong hoop-hunters such as Leipsic, Kalida and Archbold, and the hits don’t stop there as the annual Henry County Tournament never fails to provide some hotly contested basketball battles.
From there, Holgate will get a chance to change its recent league misfortune, hosting Edgerton on Jan. 2 before traveling to Hicksville a week later to tangle with the defending co-champion Aces.
“The league is very top heavy with Wayne Trace and Hicksville returning as champions,” assessed Hurst. “Antwerp, Tinora and Fairview are all going to have solid teams with a lot of returning lettermen. No one can take a night off in the league.”
