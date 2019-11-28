HOLGATE — Third-year head coach Scott Giesige will be missing a couple key pieces that he’s become accustomed to having in the program.
Madilyn Hohenberger has been a four-year player for the Tigers and a scoring machine. In her final season, the GMC and District 7 first-teamer nearly averaged a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds per game.
Point guard Bailey Plott earned second team GMC and District 7 recognition after her 9 ppg, 6 rpg, 4.5 apg senior campaign and Grace Wenzinger chipped in 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in earning honorable mention District 7 honors.
The trio, however, have moved on after helping the team to a 16-7 finish (5-2 GMC) and now Giesige turns to a roster with one senior and two juniors and a number of underclassmen ready and willing to keep the Tigers playing at the high level they always have.
“First and foremost our biggest weakness is inexperience at the varsity level as we only have three upperclassmen in our entire program,” noted Giesige. “We return four varsity letter winners but our season’s outcome will be greatly dependent on how well our young players can grasp our team’s offensive and defensive concepts.”
Senior Raena Willett is slated to take over point guard duties after a junior campaign that saw her dish out 2.5 per game to go with an average of 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.
The team also returns the six-foot post presence of sophomore Justine Eis, who busted onto the scene for the Tigers with a 7.3 points per game scoring average and rebounding mark of 4.4 per game and earned honorable mention all-GMC recognition.
“Our main focus most of the summer and early preseason has been on the defensive end,” said Giesige. “Offensively we will be relying on Raena and Justine, who is our returning leading scorer and rebounder.
“Carissa Meyer has shown vast improvement on both ends of the floor from a year ago and Bailey Izor will be our fourth starter at the other guard spot.”
Meyer (1.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and Izor (1.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg) should see increased time and shots now one year older and round out the group of returning letter winners for the Tigers.
Freshman Olivia Blaker is slated to open the season in the starting rotation, which could get tweaked as the season wears on.
Junior Makenzie Boecker, sophomores Jaylin Baldridge and Therese Taylor and freshmen Jordyn Altman, Madison Clark, Lexa Schuller, Paisley Wilhelm and Elisabeth Willett will also factor into the equation as they all battle for playing time.
“We are largely inexperienced at the varsity level but at the same time we have more quality depth at all positions,” said Giesige. “Because of this depth we hope to pressure teams end-to-end and create turnovers and some easy scoring opportunities. Also the inside presence of Justine Eis along with the speed and quickness of Raena Willett on the perimeter will make us a hard match up.
“We will need to do a much better job of taking care of the basketball this year as we averaged over 14 turnovers a game last season.”
If Holgate’s youth comes together and the upperclassmen continue to show their strong play, there’s no counting out the Tigers in the league race. A road-heavy 2019 portion of the schedule that starts with an always-tough Stryker squad gives way to a more home-friendly 2020, which includes hosting two of the teams most see as the main contenders for the league crown, Fairview and Wayne Trace.
“Wayne Trace was 21-4 and 6-1 in the league a year ago and are the returning league champions. They have to be the favorite going into this season,” said Giesige. “They return GMC Player of the Year Claire Sinn and a large core from last years team. Fairview should be right there atop the league standings again this season.
“Despite having lost first team GMC player Mercedes Wagner to graduation, they also return a large group from last years 5-2 team. We should be near the top hoping to battle for a league title with four returning letter winners and a 5-2 league record a season ago. Edgerton, led by senior Ally Cape and Antwerp returning everyone from a year ago, should also compete. Ayersville, Hicksville, and Tinora will be looking to rebuild after losing key players to graduation.”
