WEST UNITY — Although last season was one to forget for the Hilltop girls basketball team and nine year head coach Troy Grime, this year may be a different story.
“I told the girls we don’t really want to totally forget about last season,” stated Hilltop head coach Troy Grime. “We did show improvement form the first half of the season to the second half. I hate to sound cliche, but this is a process we are in building the program and we are heading in the right direction.”
However, there are high hopes for a much more competitive season this year as the Lady Cadets only lose two letter winners from last year and return most of the team that finished just 1-22 (1-11 BBC) with a loss to Stryker in the sectional semifinals.
Hilltop will have to replace just two letter winners from last year in Katrina Gonzalez and Katie Geis.
One major ray of hope for the Lady Cadets will be the five returning letter winners from last year in Morgan Norden (Sr., 5 ppg, 4 rpg), Kodi Brenner (Jr., 6.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Sara Barnum (Jr., 1.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Alex Horton (So., 6.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Leanna Baker (So., 6.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
“Our starting lineup last year typically consisted of two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior,” recalled Grime. “As tough as it was at times for those girls, the experience gained from being so young should benefit us moving forward.
“The girls are more familiar with how we want to play and what is needed to be competitive at the varsity level. I could not have been more proud of a team as I was last year the way they battled every night regardless of the circumstances.”
Looking to come up and make an impression in their first year at the varsity level will be junior Americus Maddox and sophomores Holly Jermeay and Lana Baker.
Even though low numbers may pose a problem for Hilltop, it doesn’t stop Grime from seeing some strengths for the season.
“One of the keys for us will be to remain healthy at both the junior varsity and varsity levels with just 14 girls, so girls will be playing basketball,” explained the Lady Cadets mentor. “We are looking to play eight girls at the varsity level, so that added depth will be a big plus for us and with just one senior, it’s a great opportunity for the sophomores and juniors to improve from a team standpoint. we can’t get caught up in whose starting and whether we are playing at six or seven o’clock, it has to be a total team effort from all 14 girls, which it has been this preseason. This will benefit us so much moving forward. Our theme last season and moving forward is ‘One Team, One Goal.’”
However, Grime knows that there are things that will need cleaned up from last year if they have a chance.
“Last year the turnovers took a big toll on us,” added Grime. “We have to improve from that standpoint for sure and it is being emphasized. I think when you struggle like we did last year, there is a tendency to ‘press’ to make the great pass or play to get the team going, lots of times those resulted in turnovers.”
What does Grime expect for the Buckeye Border Conference this year?
“Edon is a talented, experienced and well coached team that will more than likely be the team all of us are ‘chasing,’” admitted Grime. “Stryker and North Central will be right in there as well.”
“The coaches and girls are really excited to start the season,” concluded Grime. “This season could be a huge step for the program in getting back to being competitive on a night to night basis. All of us are working hard to get to that spot in our program. Just like last year, as the season progresses, we will be looking to improve in all facets of the game. This is a great group of girls that really take pride in their effort and the coaches believe 100 percent in these girls that they will make it happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.