HAVILAND — With its top three scorers returning from a team that was 19-6 overall and Green Meadows Conference champions, Wayne Trace enters the 2019-2020 season with high hopes for success in the upcoming boys basketball campaign.
The Red, White and Blue will be under the direction of 12th-year head coach Jim Linder, who stands at 175-90 for his career.
Wayne Trace brings back its top three scorers from a year ago, led by 6-6 senior guard/forward Nathan Gerber.
Gerber bucketed 14.9 points per game for the Raiders last season, adding 6.5 rebounds a contest while hitting 51 three-point field goals.
The Raiders also have back 6-0 senior guard Jace Vining, who scored 10.7 markers a night and connected on 43 treys while pulling down three rebounds a night while dishing out 34 assists and recording 18 steals.
The third part of that trio is senior guard Reid Miller, who returns following a season that saw him score 9.2 points a game with a team high 75 assists and 44 steals.
“We will look to all three of them to lead us this year,” noted Linder. “They all three bring different attributes to the team so we expect them to give us quality leadership and be good role models for the guys coming in for the first time.”
Two other players who saw action last season and will be counted upon to contribute are senior forward Alex Reinhart and junior guard Trevor Speice.
Reinhart, at 6-5, will be a key rebounder for Wayne Trace as the Raiders have an overall lack of size. Speice, a 6-0 junior, also is expected to give the Raiders quality minutes at the guard position.
“I think one thing about this team is our role players are going to be critical for us,” added the Raider mentor. “We are going to have several guys who are going to be battling for playing time and all of them are capable of coming in and giving us quality minutes.”
Senior forwards Cale Crosby (6-2), Nathan Crosby (6-3) and Drew Forrer (5-11) all are looking to be in the mix as well along with sophomore guards Trevor Sinn (5-9), Grayson McClure (5-10), Cameron Sinn (5-10) and Cameron Graham (6-3).
“They all have different strengths and weaknesses,” Linder continued of his 2019-2020 roster. “This team is a work in progress and we are still trying to find out where guys fit in best. We aren’t going to have a traditional or true inside presence but we will do it by committee. Developing chemistry is always a key as well.”
“We want to get better each day,” added Linder. “Improving each week and each game is something this team is looking to do. If we are able to do that, we feel like it will take care of the rest.”
As far as the league goes, Linder feels the Green Meadows Conference race is wide open.
“I think there are going to be some very good teams in the league this year,” concluded the Raider head coach. “There are several teams that are going to be better than last year so you are going to have to come ready to play every night.”
Wayne Trace opens the season on November 29 as the Raiders visit a very talented Columbus Grove squad that reached regionals a season ago.
