HICKSVILLE – Leading up to the start of last season, the Hicksville Aces and head coach Tony Tear were faced with the uncertainty of whether or not their collective motor would fire to reach the potential.
What transpired was not only a 6-1 defense of the first shared Green Meadows crown since the program last got it done back in 1976, but also a historic 23-3 roll all the way to a D-IV regional semifinal appearance on the floor of Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.
Behind an overhauled four-barrel nucleus of senior playmakers Parker Thiel (16.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.2 spg), Michael Myers (9.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 5.3 apg, 2.0 spg), Dylan Early (4.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg) and Zac Brickel (4.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg), Hicksville popped the clutch with a 14-game undefeated rip to open the year, silencing any possible critics of the team’s capabilities.
One year later, graduation has once more scattered the parts across the board, leaving Tear with returning pieces that will need to account for losing a huge chunk of hardwood horsepower warranting league, district and state recognition in all categories.
“We lost a great senior class from last season,” said Tear, entering his eighth year in charge hauling a 104-66 overall record. “Those guys were great competitors, tough and helped us make some school history. We are certainly going to miss them for many different reasons. You never replace a class like that, but we can build off what they helped create and keep pushing to get better and better.”
While improving upon such a lofty campaign as last year’s and gunning for a GMC three-peat is no challenge for the weak at heart, the Aces again have some tools which, if used properly, can make the wheels catch traction.
This begins with four returning lettermen with big-game savvy and the numbers to go along in size, production or both. Fronted by the team’s lone two seniors – 6-0 forwards Travian Tunis and Jacob Miller – 6-2 junior guard Landon Turnbull and 6-6 sophomore forward Jackson Bergman will be depended upon to step their individual games up for the overall team toughness.
“The biggest things we will need to account for this season is our inexperience and toughness,” said Tear. “We will be playing a lot of younger guys that lack significant varsity experience. We are excited about their potential, but there is a lot of work to be done. It will be important for them to learn, improve and catch up to playing at the speed it takes to be successful. We also need to get much tougher as a team. Most games come down to whoever is more physical and who is tougher. We certainly need to develop that toughness it takes to win games.”
Turnbull is back for his third varsity run as the Aces’ most experienced card on the court this year, following up a monster sophomore season that reaped 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Also helping his case for first team league, district, NW Ohio and honorable mention state nods was a resume that included 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per night.
Following Turnbull’s lead is Tunis, whose second year on the varsity stage comes as an encore to an outing complete with 7.3 points, 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists averages that caught District 7 voters’ eyes enough to award honorable mention status.
While Miller and Bergman’s roles came with relegation behind such prolific players, their combined size and plank potential has them tabbed as the next in line on a program that traditionally thrives on cohesiveness as a unit to run solid on both ends of the floor.
“I believe we have a team that really enjoys playing with each other. This is crucial when it comes to ball movement and unselfishness offensively,” said Tear. It’s also important when playing good team defense. We will depend a lot on our chemistry to be successful at both ends of the floor.
“I also believe we have a group of guys that want to learn and get better,” he added. “They have been willing listeners and have competed against each other every day in order to get better. If we continue to do that daily, we will improve as the year goes on.”
Newcomers expected to make an immediate impact while getting their first dose of varsity action comprise a guard-heavy five-way fracas made up of Josh Myers (5-7, So.), Brody Balser (5-8, Fr.), Mason Slattery (6-2, Jr.), Kyler Baird (5-10, So.) and Cam Straub (5-6, Jr.).
With Myers, Balser, Baird and Straub penciled in as guard reinforcements, Slattery’s size could make him a solid presence at forward and provide some much-needed depth on a squad with a recent legacy to uphold.
“Overall, we think we can be a competitive basketball team this season,” said Tear. “We need to commit to being a great defensive team, rebound as a team, build some depth, play consistently and really develop chemistry. If we do those things, we think we can have a solid season.”
A stretch of game non-league opponents will get the ball rolling before Hicksville embarks on its quest for a third GMC title in as many years, having split with perennial league giant Wayne Trace the past two seasons.
The Aces’ conference clashes tip off on Jan. 2 when Ayersville comes to town for a Defiance County dustup.
“The GMC is going to be deep and competitive this season,” concluded Tear. “There are so many good players, and there are coaches that have their teams prepared each night. You have to be prepared and ready for every conference opponent.”
