FORT JENNINGS — One year removed from a 15-7 season, the Musketeers struggled to an 0-7 season in the PCL, along with a 3-20 overall mark.
The Musketeers struggled offensively at 39.5 points per game. It looks like it could be another rebuilding year, with four lettermen lost to graduation and just four experienced returnees. Fort Jennings was not bad defensively, giving up 50.5 points per game.
The four lettermen lost are guards Ian Ricker, Reese VonSossan and Simon Smith, along with forward Derek Luersman.
Returning lettermen are senior Carson Kazee (6-2), junior Evan Hoersten (6-4), junior Zach Schulte (6-1) and sophomore Nick Trentman.
The good news is that Ft. Jennings has strong potential to be a good rebounding team, with six players reaching 6-2 or higher.
Newcomers who should help with rebounding are senior Brandon Suever (6-3), juniors Cody Horstman (6-2), Jared Liebrecht (6-3) and Zach Schulte (6-1) and sophomore Jon Grote (6-5). Another promising newcomer is senior Noah Wittler.
“With being a year older and varsity experience coming back, comes more responsibility and expectations,” said Fort Jennings coach Ryan Schroeder. “We will take it game by game and expect to improve on both sides of the ball.”
