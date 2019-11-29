SHERWOOD – An exciting winter brimming with potential appears to be on tap for the Fairview faithful, as the Apaches are back in business following a 2018-19 campaign of quick learning and head-turning around the GMC.
A sluggish start provided some growing pains and a sharp varsity learning curve for a young Fairview squad against some stout competition. But once things began to click, a slightly different narrative began to write itself on the hardwood.
The Apaches turned a 3-5 start into a 13-11 finish, but more telling was a 5-2 GMC record – including a stunning win over eventual co-champion Wayne Trace – that securely lodged them into a runner-up position at season’s end.
And now after suffering just one loss to graduation – albeit a significant one in leading scorer and second team GMC selection Keenan Jackson – seven returning Fairview letterwinners are back to pick up where they left off, one year older and several notches wiser.
“We return a lot of experience from last year’s team,” said third-year mentor Bodi Kauffman. “We are extremely athletic at every position and have the ability to put pressure on teams defensively and offensively with our athleticism.”
The graduation of Jackson took with him the team’s most points (9.1 ppg) and rebounds (4.7 pg), along with a paint and perimeter presence on a team that relied on athleticism to make up for a lack of height. This will again be Fairview’s M.O., as senior Cade Polter and junior Caleb Frank (honorable mention all-district) top out at 6-2 on a roster of speedsters averaging the 6-0 mark.
But much like last season, the speed and intensity that took much of the GMC by storm will be a nice compliment to a team with contributors across the court and down the bench.
“We expect to be competitive with every team on our schedule and continue to improve throughout the year,” said Kauffman. “We are hoping to compete for the league title.”
Fairview’s returning gusto begins with 6-0 junior Russ Zeedyk, a second team GMC and honorable mention district vote-grabber who nearly matched Jackson’s scoring average with 8.6 points per game. Zeedyk also proved to be an all-around playmaker, with strong averages in rebounding (2.8 pg), assists (2.2 pg) and steals (1.8 pg) while turning in a notable 38.5 percent from long range (10-of-26).
Polter and 6-0 classmate Chayse Singer are back as the Apaches’ two senior letterwinners on a junior-packed team with quickness to burn.
Receiving an honorable mention nod in last season’s league voting, Singer was good for 6.7 points per night as Fairview’s most dangerous downtown threat, canning 35-of-84 attempts for 42.9 percent. Polter, meanwhile, helped the scoring balance immensely with 5.8 points, a 32.1-percent clip from the arc (17-of-53) and a team-best 73.6-percent average at the stripe (39-of-53).
This rate of production will need to continue in the upcoming season if the Apaches wish to be successful inside-out.
“We lack a lot of size inside and have to be able to continue to work on being able to score consistently in the half-court,” Kauffman noted.
Opposing teams will also have to watch Luke Timbrook, whose 7.4 points and 2.6 boards per contest stood tall beside 1.1 steals on the defensive end, while Frank’s 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals also provided a boost in the books.
As if that isn’t enough, there’s more.
Rounding out the sprawling list of returning letterwinners are Cade Ripke and Doug Rakes, a pair of 6-0 juniors who proved their place on the varsity planks in their sophomore outings.
Ripke’s well-rounded resume included 4.8 points, 3.4 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals, while Rakes’ varsity debut churned out 3.1 points and a 27.1-percent effort from the perimeter (13-of-48).
All of that returning skill is expected to only be improved upon by 6-0 junior newcomer Treyvon Hastings and 5-10 senior leader JT Nusbaum.
Fairview’s traditional non-league opener with Hicksville tips off a challenging string of games to close out the calendar year before beginning its pursuit of GMC supremacy on Jan. 2 with a road game against Antwerp.
How will it shake out from there?
“The GMC is going to be very competitive with Antwerp, Wayne Trace and Hicksville being very good,” concluded Kauffman. “Edgerton and Tinora also return a lot of talent from last year, and Ayersville and Holgate will also be much improved. We hope to be in the mix for the league title at the end of the year.”
