FAYETTE — After spending the last 14 seasons as an assistant coach in the boys program at Fayette, Ryan Colegrove returns for his first year back as the head coach for the Fayette girls program after being the girls head coach from 2001-2005.
Colegrove will have his work cut out for him as he looks to guide an Eagles squad that finished 5-18 (3-9) last year with a loss to Pettisville in the sectional finals last year.
However, Colegrove will only have to reload from losing two letter winners from last year in Rhys Ruger (F, 5.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and Mataya Rufenacht (G, 8.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
Another thing going for Colegrove is the return of seniors Addison Bentley (G/F, 5 ppg, 6.4 rpg), Jillian Figgins (G, 2 ppg, 3 rpg) and Zoe Keiser (G, 1 ppg, 1 rpg), and juniors Trista Fruchey (C, 15 ppg, 11.2 rpg), Jensyn Robinson (G/F, 4 ppg, 4 rpg) and Amber Gaona (G, 1 ppg, 1 rpg).
The biggest possible lift for the returning head coach is the return of last year’s leading scorer in Fruchey.
Promising newcomers that will look to make an impact for Fayette include Emma Leininger (G/F, So.), Gracee Bingman (G, So.), Jada Reinking (F/C, So.) and Alicyn Brown (G/F, So.).
Colegrove expects a very competitive Buckeye Border Conference like usual this year.
“The league should be pretty balanced with some of the top teams losing productive seniors from last year and some of the bottom teams showing improvement,” stated Colegrove.
Overall, the Fayette girls basketball team can look to be competitive all year.
“We look to continue to improve and be more competitive as the year progresses,” concluded Colegrove. “If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive in the league and the sectionals.”
