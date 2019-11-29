FAYETTE — The Fayette Eagles are looking to reload after a 13-10 (8-4 BBC) season ending with a sectional final loss to Pettisville.
Job one for coach Todd Mitchell will be to find replacements for the loss of three key players including Trey Keefer (first team all-BBC, second team all-district, 13.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Clayton Pheils (first team all-BBC, honorable mention all-district, 13.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Porter Maginn (honorable mention all-BBC).
Mitchell begins his 19th season with a 208-195 record and an optimism with a quality group returning.
“We have a strong core returning this year with six guys who played meaningful minutes last season,” he explained. “Our roster has seven seniors and we will lean on their leadership throughout the year. Depth should be one of our strengths. Last year we relied on Trey and Clayton for most of our scoring but this year we should have a balanced attack with many players capable of scoring for us.”
Tanner Lemley (Sr., 2 letters, 5.7 ppg, 4 rpg, forward), Noah Brinegar (Sr., 2 letters, 6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg guard), Caden Colegrove (Sr., 2 letters, guard), Jaxsen Wentz (Sr., 1 letter, forward), Jose Aguilar (Sr., 1 letter, 2 ppg, forward) and Tanner Wagner (Jr., 1 letter, 2.5 ppg) comprise the base of Fayette’s offense.
Elijah Lerma (So.), Quinn Mitchell (So.), Eli Eberly (Jr.), Phillip Whiteside (Jr.) and Noah Bingman (Sr.) should also see meaningful time off the bench as newcomers.
One area of concern is a lack of size according to Mitchell.
“We don’t have any players taller than 6-2 so our defense and rebounding will require a great team effort,” he said.
A tough BBC schedule will cause parity with a chance for many teams to be in the hunt according to Mitchell.
“Playing the round robin in our league makes every game very important right out of the gate,” he explained. “The league should have as many as four teams vying for the league championship this year. The teams that stay healthy and do all the little things right will be in contention at the end of the season.”
Even though Fayette faces some challenges this season, Mitchell believes this team has the potential to do some good things.
“This is a great group of young men who work hard and have great attitudes,” he concluded. “If we could follow the process and prepare for each game like it’s the most important, then I think this could be a very successful season.”
